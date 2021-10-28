Santos beats Fluminense na Vila and leaves the area where Brasileirão will be defeated – 10/27/2021

Santos defeated Fluminense by 2-0, today (27), in Vila Belmiro, and left the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship. With a convincing performance from the first minute, Peixe returned to winning after three matches and breathed in the fight against sticking. Madson and Tardelli scored the goals for Alvinegro on a rainy night off the coast of São Paulo.

With the result, Santos reached 32 points and gained a position on the leaderboard. Peixe reached 16th place and pushed Juventude to the sticking zone. In addition to the triumph, Peixe managed to open three points ahead of the group of the last four placed. This was only the second victory for Santos under the command of Fábio Carille. Now the coach has a record of two wins, four draws and four defeats.

Fluminense lost its recent momentum in the competition. Tricolor came from two straight victories, against Flamengo and Athletico-PR. If they had won at Vila Belmiro, the Tricolor would have reached the G-6. With the stumble, the team led by Marcão is parked in eighth place, with 39 points.

Now, Santos returns to travel to play for Brasileirão. On Saturday (30), Peixe faces Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada, in a match valid for the 29th round. Fluminense will also act as a visitor in your next appointment. On Sunday (31), the Tricolor faces Ceará at Arena Castelão.

The best: Madson

Elevated to the starting lineup for the first time under the management of Fábio Carille, Madson gave a precise answer to what he can do. Acting on the right wing, he was the best striker for a team that struggled to score goals. With a header and an assist in one of his perfect overtakes on the side of the field, he was instrumental in building the result in favor of Peixe.

The worst: Caio Paulista

One player was the negative highlight of Fluminense’s bad game in Vila Belmiro: Caio Paulista. The attacker did not repeat the actions that made Tricolor pay R$ 8 million for 50% of its economic rights with Tombense. On the left, he let Madson overtake and didn’t help Marlon — who also failed — in Santos’ goal, and on the right, in addition to helping little in marking, he was inoperative in attack.

fish is another team

Santos looked like another team at the start of the match. The apathy and lack of initiative, common in past games, gave way to a team willing to play ball. The first ten minutes were of pressure in Fluminense’s field, attitude and search for the goal. With Marcos Guilherme and Felipe Jonatan positioned -and with a lot of activity- on the inside and Madson launched from the right, Peixe created three good opportunities to score right at the start.

Miracle of the Tricolor

The one who appeared well on Fluminense’s side in the first few minutes was Marcos Felipe. Facing a dominated team, the tricolor goalkeeper made two great saves that prevented the opening of the scoreboard early. In the first, he palmed a close-range header from Madson, following a corner kick from the left. The ball still hit the crossbar before Flu’s defense ruled out the danger. Afterwards, it was Marcos Guilherme’s turn to test the goalkeeper in a shot from the intermediate that was well repulsed.

By far is the solution for the Flu

Fluminense didn’t do much in the first half to go after the third consecutive victory. With difficulty to break the well posted blockade of the three defenders of Santos, the best attempts came in shots from outside the area. André and Caio Paulista risked submissions that brought little danger to João Paulo’s goal.

When it comes to balance, the goal comes out

From the middle of the first half, the duel between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro was heavily fought, and there was little offensive production. But it was exactly at this moment that Santos opened the scoring with a player who has already saved him in other opportunities. On minute 32, Madson appeared on the back of Luccas Claro, and Zanocelo’s shot was just right for the full-back to head into Marcos Felipe’s right corner. This was Madson’s second goal in the Brasileirão.

Tardelli disenchants in Fish

The second half took time to give an indication of who would be in control of the match. Fluminense tried to play more from the wings, while Santos was backed up waiting for a shot to expand the score. And when that happened, Peixe was lethal by taking advantage of goalkeeper Marcos Felipe’s failure in a kick from his defense. On the hit, Marinho is triggered and carries the ball from the right. He waits for Madson to pass, and the full-back arrives in the area to make a low and perfect cross for Tardelli to enter with a cart and score his first goal with the Fish shirt.

Abel scares Santos boom

The second goal was definitive for Santos to retreat the team. Without the ball, Marinho and Raniel were positioned on the midfield line and were the forward players. This happened at the same time that Fluminense sent Abel Hernández to the field. With a center forward, Tricolor started to take danger to the opponent’s goal, and the Uruguayan came close to scoring twice. The submissions, however, were not enough to beat goalkeeper João Paulo.

Datasheet

Santos x Fluminense

Reason: 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: October 27, 2021 (Wednesday)

Schedule: 19 hours (from Brasilia)

Local: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)

Assistants: Alex dos Santos (SC) and Thiaggo Labes (SC)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)

Yellow cards: Zanocelo, Marinho (Santos); John Kennedy, Nonato (Fluminense)

Goals: Madson, at 32min of the first half, and Tardelli, at 16min of the second half (Santos)

saints: John Paul; Danilo Boza, Emiliano Velázquez and Robson Reis (Wagner Leonardo); Madson, Zanocelo (Carlos Sánchez), Marcos Guilherme and Felipe Jonatan (Vinícius Balieiro); Marinho (Ângelo), Tardelli (Raniel) and Lucas Braga. Technician: Fabio Carille

Fluminense: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, David Braz, Luccas Claro and Marlon; André (Nonato), Yago (Martinelli) and Jhon Arias (Abel Hernández); Caio Paulista (Lucca), John Kennedy and Luiz Henrique (Gustavo Apis). Technician: Mark