Santos loomed large. Fluminense played as a small player. Carille’s team breathes – Prism

São Paulo Brazil

Contrary to any logic, Santos showed all authority, personality, vibrancy and character. While Fluminense was dwarfed, shrunk, lazy, not even a shadow of the team that beat Flamengo on Saturday.

The result was an exciting 2-0 victory for Fabio Carille’s team at Vila Belmiro, earning the right to breathe, with ten rounds to go before the Brazilian finishes, outside the relegation zone.

Madson and Tardelli scored the Santos goals.

If they had this same attitude, Santos would not be suffering so much. At the very least, he would be fighting for a place at Libertadores.

But there was a lot of tactical vision of Carille, who finally understood that, with the limited squad he has, he needs to play with three defenders and five players in midfield. And two attackers.

Marcao bet only on the desperation of Santos to counterattack. I didn’t expect Santos well armed and with his nerves in place. The result was a poor match for Fluminense, missing the chance to enter the G6, enter the Libertadores zone.

“There was no competition. Santos came to the game of their life. They did today what they hadn’t been doing for a long time. They played a great game. We even tried, but after the 2-0 it was difficult to reverse”, summarized the conscious defender Luccas Sure.

Marinho’s outburst was significant. Although he reached the fast of 14 matches without scoring a goal, 11 at the Brazilian Nationals, after a long time, he returned to showing good football. It was fundamental in the Santos victory.

He showed his grief at having been criticized so much.

“Sometimes we try to assimilate. I’m a guy who demands a lot. I’m not doing well. I’ve been without scoring for several games. I can stay until the end of the year, as long as the team wins. Our supporter came and supported us until the end We have to thank you.

“The 2020 team no longer exists. A lot of people said that Marinho’s football is over, but it was together with the 2020 team. Now it’s the boys’ turn and the pressure is great.

“I’ve been working, dedicating myself.

“Sometimes the technique doesn’t go, but it goes with the race, with the will.”

And that’s what happened.

As Luccas Claro noted, Santos took the field to survive. And in front of its demanding and suspicious fans, which has been living a bad season. In the same year, the club was vice champion of the Libertadores and escaped in the last round of relegation in Paulista.

And he was eliminated from Libertadores and Sudamericana.

The fear that the club will end the year in the Second Division contaminated the board, fans, Technical Committee, players. The former captain of the team, Edu Dracena, was not hired as a new football executive by accident. And since yesterday he tried to work the athletes psychologically.

But it was Carille who was responsible for the victorious posture of Santos. In addition to building a very competitive team, he tried to exploit Fluminense’s weakness. Your left side, which has serious marking problems.

While Santos surprised everyone with their intensity, they wisely exploited Marlon’s flawed marking. And the inexplicable space given by the steering wheels André and Iago Felipe, who did not block the space or cover it.

The first goal was drawn. Zanocelo made a spectacular pass, over Marlon. Madson was already oriented to do the diagonal. And headed without a chance to Marcos Felipe. Santos 1-0, 32 minutes into the game.

The incredible thing is that Fluminense followed the same tune, without reaction.

In the second half, Marcão decided to advance his lines, he realized he needed to make Fluminense react. But even so it lacked vibration and compression. Santos followed firm, without giving the Rio team a chance.

The final blow came in the 16th minute, at the feet of veteran Tardelli. The player who had his car chased and surrounded by Santos fans, threatened with death, scored with his cart. Completing trained counterattack. To the right, of course.

After a terrible replacement by Marcos Felipe, Marinho was released and served Madson, in the future point, as the visionary Claudio Coutinho used to say. And he crossed for Tardelli, 36, to give the cart and, with gusto, push the ball into the back of the net.

2 to 0.

The game was decided.

Carille, a specialist in setting up defensive schemes, tried to lock the intermediaries. And secure the precious three points.

And Santos, with character, left the relegation zone…

Pintado is the 18th coach who loses his position at Brasileirão; see the list