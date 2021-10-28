Santos must cancel negotiation for reinforcement after Mazzuco’s departure; Dracena arrives in the village with morals

In crisis, Rueda is trying everything to improve the club’s situation on and off the field; match against Flu has decision climate

the output of Mazzuco was already expected at Santos. The executive director was being heavily criticized by the crowd on social networks and was questioned internally by some counselors. Therefore, wheel hit the hammer. The president understood that he needed to change the club’s football portfolio. Edu Dracena arrived to fill this gap in the sector.

Without Mazzuco, the business with Gilberto, from Bahia, cooled off. The forward was on the manager’s list to reinforce Peixão next season. On the other hand, other directors saw the possible hiring as difficult, considering that the top scorer is valued in the market and would ask for a very high salary.

The fish plan look for new options for the attack and Gilberto, at first, will be left aside. The center forward, who will not be in the Tricolor de Aço, prioritizes abroad in order to obtain its financial independence. pipe, of Vasco, is another name being considered in Vila Belmiro, but it is also a difficult negotiation to be achieved, especially if Vasco manages to return to Serie A.

Dracena returned to Alvinegro Praiano, now as manager, and will have carte blanche Andres Rueda. He can change the planning, define the departures of players, arrivals of reinforcements, in other words, he will be the strong man of Santos football from now on.

On the field, the Santos team will face Fluminense, this Wednesday night (27), at 7 pm, in Vila. In the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship, Peixão needs 3 points to ease the pressure on coach Fábio Carille.