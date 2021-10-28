Santos wins Fluminense with a show by Madson and leaves the relegation zone

Santos beat Fluminense 2-0 on Wednesday night, in Vila Belmiro, in a postponed game of the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The goals were scored by Madson and Diego Tardelli, one at a time.

Peixe played with very high intensity and knew how to create to open the scoreboard and then counterattack to confirm the victory. Madson, as a winger, scored a goal and assisted Tardelli.

With the victory, Santos climbs to 16th place, with 32 points, and opens three points in the relegation zone. The Tricolor das Laranjeiras is still eighth in the table, with 39.

Santos will return to the field to face Athletico, on Saturday, at Arena da Baixada. Fluminense will visit Ceará on Sunday, at Castelão.

THE GAME

Santos crushed Fluminense in the first minutes and hit the crossbar in a header by Madson, in the eighth minute, after a corner kick taken by Felipe Jonatan. Goalkeeper Marcos Felipe made a providential diversion.

At 9, Marcos Guilherme hit from outside the area and Marcos Felipe slapped. In the 16th minute, Fluminense’s response: André’s long-range shot scraped João Paulo’s crossbar.

After Santos’ pace slowed down a little, the goal came out. At 32 played, Vinicius Zanocelo gave a beautiful launch for Madson, again with the head, now beating Marcos Felipe. 1 to 0 for Fish.

At 41, Marcos Guilherme took a free kick from the half-moon and the ball kissed the crossbar. In the final minutes, Fluminense tried to advance the lines, but nothing created.

SECOND TIME

Fluminense came back better for the final stage and surrounded the Santos area, but continued without creating clear chances. And the Fish, until then cornered, was lethal.

On minute 16, Marcos Felipe threw badly, Madson cut and passed at high speed to receive from Marinho and cross for Diego Tardelli to check in the small area. 2 to 0.

Flu responded quickly and arrived with Luiz Henrique, at 18. João Paulo did it and the defense moved away. New opportunity only came at 29, when Luiz Henrique stopped again in João Paulo.

In the final minutes, Fluminense continued on top of Santos, but it didn’t give João Paulo any more work. An important victory for Peixe in the fight against the relegation zone.

DATASHEET

SANTOS 2 x 0 FLUMINENSE

Local: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Date: October 27, 2021 (Wednesday)

Schedule: 19h (from Brasilia)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)

Assistants: Alex dos Santos and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)

Yellow cards: Santos: Vinicius Zanocelo and Marinho. Fluminense: John Kennedy and Nonato

Public: 6685

Income: BRL 137,110.00

GOALS:

saints: Madson, 32 minutes into the 1Q, and Diego Tardelli, 16 minutes into the 2Q

SAINTS: John Paul; Robson (Wagner Palha), Emiliano Velázquez and Danilo Boza; Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo (Carlos Sánchez), Felipe Jonatan (Vinicius Balieiro), Diego Tardelli (Raniel) and Lucas Braga; Marcos Guilherme and Marinho (Ângelo)

Technician: Fabio Carille

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, David Braz, Luccas Claro and Marlon; André (Nonato), Yago Felipe (Martinelli) and Arias (Abel Hernández); Luiz Henrique (Gustavo Apis), John Kennedy and Caio Paulista (Lucca)

Technician: Mark