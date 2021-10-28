“São Paulo will be on the lookout for opportunities,” says Casares about a makeover in the cast

The president of São Paulo, Julio Casares, did not deny the reformulation of the squad that should be carried out for 2022. For the time being, coach Rogério Ceni and the board remain focused on securing a place for the next Libertadores, but talks about the needs of the current squad already happen behind the scenes.



‘With the coaching staff, planning and board, we should imagine a cast that can mix with the current cast, with entries and exits, which is normal. In the 11 starting positions, São Paulo will be attentive to market opportunities”, said Casares in an interview with Gazette TV.

Galeano, for example, underwent surgery after tore a ligament in his right ankle and, as he has a contract only until the end of the year, his stay in São Paulo is uncertain. To have it definitively, Tricolor will have to spend 1 million dollars (R$ 5.5 million).

Martín Benítez is another player who is on loan and São Paulo will have to open the coffers to keep him in the squad. In addition to the three installments of 100 thousand dollars already paid to Independiente to have him on loan, Tricolor will also need to deposit 3 million dollars (R$ 16.6 million) to hire the midfielder permanently.

It is worth remembering that the club recently earned another big expense. Rogério Ceni used Pablo in the derby against Corinthians, making the striker reach 36 games in the season, a goal stipulated in the contract for Tricolor to be forced to pay another 300 thousand euros (R$ 1.9 million) to Athletico-PR , increase Pablo’s salary by 10% and automatically renew his contract until the end of 2023.

“São Paulo provides conditions for the technical committee, but the selection of a team, the substitutions, must be made by the technical committee. Professionalism has to be that way. So, São Paulo does not enter this field, this is a technical issue that must be exercised by the coach”, commented Casares about Rogério Ceni opting for the – man – entry of Pablo against Corinthians.

