SBT actress humiliates rural residents, is threatened with death on the spot and takes a drastic attitude

The actress mhel marrer, which is part of The square is ours, at the SBT, made a controversial comment about the city of Praia Grande in his sketch, comparing the beach water in the region with that of the Tietê River.

To complete, she even called the residents there “ugly”, causing revolt in the entire population. Therefore, she said, her social networks were bombarded with various threats.

During the program, the girl shot:

“Praia Grande is a beach in the same way that Rio Tietê is a river. It was in the past, but now it’s just to do something inside. I was trying to get some sun, there was no sun, it rained. I wanted to catch a wave and I didn’t, all I caught was ringworm”.

His words, however, were so bad that the city of Praia Grande released the following statement:

“Praia Grande demands respect! Due to the various manifestations about a humorous video that speaks of the city in a pejorative way, the City of Praia Grande explains that it is sending a note to the program’s production with an invitation to visit the city”.

And that’s when the actress’ attitude was to expose the threats she has been receiving: “I made some jokes with Praia Grande and now the guys from Praia Grande are polluting my Instagram with so much **** that I’m feeling the sea of ​​Praia Grande.”

“Actually, Praia Grande has improved a lot. Now they tell you where and when you’re going to be shot. In my time, it was a surprise”, mocked yet. One of the threatening comments she released read:

“”You bitch, as soon as you step into the Palácio das Artes you’ll be shot so much you won’t know where you’re coming from and it’s no use going with a security escort, we’re waiting for you.”

After her response, she deleted the posts from Twitter.

Check out:

I delete my tweets so that at the end of the year I can do my special with deleted tweets. I already wanted to erase those days. Then I took advantage of the wave at Praia Grande. The 2020 special with deleted tweets is on Youtoba. (Link in comments) https://t.co/QLfNZfq7kk — Mhel Marrer (@MhelMarrer) October 27, 2021