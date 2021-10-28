SC bet wins R$5.6 million

A prize of BRL 5,630,215.04 came out for a bet of Shark – SC who alone corrected all the numbers of the contest 5692 of Quina, held this evening (27). The numbers drawn were 24-46-49-64-76.

Caixa also announced that prizes of R$ 5,630,215.04 will be paid in this draw for each of the bets made on the court.

The range of the suit earned individual amounts from R$ 142.47 to 6,669 tickets that matched three dozen. The total revenue of the 5692 contest was around R$5.6 million.

Quina’s next draw is now scheduled for tomorrow (28), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, at 7 pm (GMT). The 5693 contest will be broadcast live on the internet through the bank’s official YouTube channel. According to the bank, the new estimate for the premium is R$700 thousand.

How can I participate in Quina’s draw?

You need to choose between five and 15 numbers in a universe from 01 to 80. Bets must be placed and registered in the system up to one hour before the draw, that is, the accredited lotteries and Caixa’s official website accept games until 19:00 (Brasilia time) tomorrow.

How much is the price of a bet on Quina?

Since November 2019, betting on Quina has cost at least R$ 2 (with five numbers), but can reach R$ 6,006 (with 15). If the bet is placed on Caixa’s website, the player must be aware that the minimum purchase in a virtual session is R$30. bank, which may include other bets.

How many chances do I have of winning at Quina?

By placing the minimum bet of five numbers (R$2), you have a 24 million chance of winning Quina’s main track prize. If you want to include another ten in the game, the bet goes up to R$12, but the odds also change and become one in four million.

What is Quina’s Pool?

It is a form of group betting. Sold at accredited lottery outlets, bolões start at R$10, but there is a minimum fee of R$3 per participant. Caixa allows from two to 50 shares in this Quina pool.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.