Screenwriter wrote Dune on an MS-DOS operating system 40 years old

Eric Roth was the screenwriter responsible for writing Dune, which has become a real box office hit. What is striking is the fact that he made all the text of the film on an MS-DOS, an operating system created 40 years ago.

In an interview with the Academy Originals YouTube channel (an Oscar event), the screenwriter said that one of the reasons to continue writing on MS-DOS MovieMaster (a program aimed at writers) would be “half superstition and half fear of change”. You can check out the conversation, recorded in 2014, in the video below.

Roth has a setup that lives up to MS-DOS: it still uses Windows XP (with the classic field background that comes with the PC screen) and a yellowish keyboard that was successful in the 2000s. .

To work with studios, the system is a bit complex. “I have to give them a hard copy. They have to scan it and put it on their computers and then I have to work on their computer.”

Another curious point is that the editing program has little memory and can only print 40 pages at a time. Roth sees this hurdle with good eyes: if he’s gone over the edge, it’s because something’s wrong, he says.

The screenwriter is among the greatest in Hollywood. It won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay in 1994 for Forrest Gump, thebesides having been indicated in other titles as The Informant (1999), The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) and a star is born (2018). After all, as the saying goes: on a winning team, don’t move.