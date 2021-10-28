Sea creatures mysteriously appear dead in the UK

A rare phenomenon has shocked residents of coastal towns in the Teesside region of northern England in recent days. Residents noted that the beaches were littered with living and dead marine creatures, which piled up in piles.

Crabs, lobsters and various other types of crustaceans caused concern and the local environmental agency was called in to investigate the incident, as reported in the TeessideLive.

The institution believes that pollution may have favored deaths.

The North Sea not looking in good shape at the moment.

Thousands of dead crabs washed up on north-east beaches including Saltburn and Staithes after mystery incident https://t.co/m9tuQDgsCs — Tim Dixon (@timthefruit) October 26, 2021

“Samples of water, silt, mussels and crabs have been collected and are being sent to our labs for analysis to see if anything related to pollution could have contributed to the animals’ deaths,” an agency spokesman said yesterday.

Sharon Bell was one of those moved by the situation and decided to take action.

“My husband and I spent hours putting so many [crustáceos] alive as we could back to the sea. Something is very, very wrong here. This has been accumulating for a few weeks on our coast and no one is doing anything about it,” said the woman who has lived in the area for 21 years and “has never seen anything like it”.