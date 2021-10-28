Second transsexual player to try Superliga can’t register – 10/27/2021

The Brazilian Volleyball Confederation (CBV) has not authorized, at least for the time being, the registration of Mabelly Gonçalo de Souza by Curitiba Vôlei in the Women’s Superliga. The player tries to be the second transsexual woman in Brazilian high performance volleyball.

According to the CBV, Mabelly did not provide evidence that her testosterone level was less than 10nmol/L for at least 12 months before the first official competition between women. In order to be enrolled in women’s volleyball, Mabelly would need to have at least 12 tests, for consecutive months, within the limit suggested by the International Olympic Committee.

“The CBV follows the guidelines of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding athletes who have undergone sex reassignment. In the documentation sent by the club, there is no Gender Declaration with recognized signature or proof that the athlete’s testosterone level was less than 10nmol/L for at least 12 months before the first competition. The two documents are part of the package of requirements required by the IOC for cases like this”, explained the confederation, placing itself at the club’s disposal to advise on the updating of the documentation that allows the athlete’s release in the next rounds of competition.

The registration attempt was revealed today by the newspaper O Globo. “I’ve never played competition like the woman I am. This will be my first and I’m very anxious and nervous. As a woman, I started at Paraná Clube, in 2020, but the tournaments I played were mixed,” Mabelly, 30, told the daily From Rio. She started the transition a decade ago.

According to Globo, Mabelly, who works as a pointer, has been training with the cast of Curitiba for about two weeks and, before that, she trained with São José dos Pinhais. The team from Curitiba has one of the smallest budgets in the Superliga and has few professional players. Meanwhile, Tiffany, a forerunner as a trans woman in volleyball, is one of the highlights of Osasco.