Secret Truths 2: Lara repeats Angel’s tragedy, and mother has dramatic outcome; know everything!

And another devil is born! In addition to wanting to be the next AngelDemônia (Camila Queiroz) on the runways, Lara (Julia Byrro) will prove she has more in common with the model than many people think. According to TV News this Wednesday (27), in the next episodes of “Secret Truths 2“, the teenager will kill her stepfather Nicolau (Julio Machado). But unlike the protagonist of the soap opera, the girl will not be able to get away from the crime and will end up causing her mother Araídes (Maria Luísa Mendonça) to have a dramatic outcome.

Anyone who has watched the first 10 episodes of the production, available on Globoplay, realized that the girl has been facing hardships: she was expelled from school and has a life with many financial difficulties after her half-brother Guilherme (Gabriel Leone) died – the which she thinks is Angel’s fault. Furthermore, Lara has been living in an abusive environment, having to watch her stepfather’s aggressions against her mother and being harassed by him all the time.

And it will be in one of these rape attempts that the young woman will kill Nicholas. To protect her daughter, Araídes will assume responsibility for the crime and send Lara to flee to São Paulo to find Visky (Rainer Cadete) and pursue a career as a model. The matriarch will be arrested by the authorities and branded as insane, which will result in her admission to a psychiatric hospital.

Obsessed with the idea that Angel is responsible for all the tragedies in her life, Lara will join the same agency as her rival and begin to devise plans for revenge. But not everything will be so easy… Like most models, the teenager will also be included in the “pink book”, having to prostitute herself. Repeating the steps of the soap opera’s protagonist, the girl will have difficulties to deal with this part of the work, but will end up surrendering.

“Verdades Secretas 2” premiered last week exclusively on Globoplay, and will later be shown on open TV. Until then, the network’s plans are to release 10 chapters of the story every 15 days, until completing the 50 that were produced for the season. The second batch of episodes premieres on November 3rd.