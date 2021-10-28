See if it’s worth converting the car to CNG and how much it costs

Visits to filling stations have become more expensive in recent months. According to data from the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), filling the car’s tank became 42% more expensive in a year. This, consequently, increased the demand for facilities from the CNG kit (Natural Gas for Vehicles), so sought after in the late 2000s.

According to the Brazilian Association of Piped Gas Distributors (ABEGÁS), a vehicle powered by gas can run up to 57% more than when drinking Gasoline. In this sense, considering the R$ 4.16 charged per m³ of CNG in the national average – according to National Petroleum Agency, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) – the consumer is seeing a huge advantage in the conversion of vehicles to CNG.

But, putting it at the tip of the pencil, is it worth it? After all, how much does it cost? How is the maintenance? It’s safe? Therefore, to clarify these and other doubts, the Car Journal he looked for experts and found that everything depends on a number of factors.

What is the CNG kit?

At first, there is an overview of the CNG kit. Basically, it is a system capable of transforming the engine to use gas fuel and not just liquid fuel. It applies to all types of vehicles and displacements.

The procedure consists of adding an electronic CNG injection control center in the vehicle’s engine. In this sense, the kit includes a pressure reducer, filter, fuel pressure, flow and temperature sensor, in addition to gas and water hoses, injection nozzles and its own exclusive storage cylinder for the gas. It should be noted, however, that the vehicle continues with the original fuel system (liquid) working normally.

Prices

On average, the conversion costs between R$ 3,500 and almost R$ 9,000, depending on the vehicle and kit chosen. The installation service lasts between five and eight hours. The specialized workshops, in principle, need approval by the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro). In this sense, the agency brings together a page with all installers in Brazil registered by the agency (check here).

According to the establishments consulted, the average growth in demand for converting vehicles to CNG was 70% this year alone. Some of them even doubled the number of employees to account for the increase in clientele.

Alex Santos/Personal file

One of these workshops is SM Serviços Automotivos e GNV, located in the North Zone of São Paulo. “We hired four employees from May until now (there were three so far), after all, in the meantime, our average jumped from 26 to 60 installations of CNG kit per month”, explains the owner of the establishment, Alex Santos.

The application driver Marcos Figueira is one of the Brazilians who surrendered to the gas kit. For him, who made the conversion in March, the investment close to R$4,000 is paying off. “Until then, I used to spend around R$80 per day to fuel the car (with ethanol). Now, I spend an average of R$35 daily”, says he, who owns a Chevrolet Spin and believes he will have a return on investment in soon.

fear of increase

On the other hand, the app driver, Valdemar Ramos, who has just installed his CNG kit, fears the high fuel price. “My intention was to spend less on fueling and, I confess, I didn’t attend to the other points (such as overhaul and installation costs). The fear now is that CNG will go up (in price)”, he argues.

In this sense, it is worth remembering that the value of natural gas m³ undergoes adjustments according to the price of oil and the dollar. This Tuesday, the US currency costs R$ 5.55.

care

That the installation of the CNG kit is on the rise and that it can, indeed, generate savings in the long term is a fact. However, don’t think that you just grab a cylinder, put it in the trunk (or under the floor) of your car, and walk around. The procedure requires a series of essential care. The first one is to know if the cylinder produced for the storage of CNG is certified by Inmetro.

In order to meet all safety requirements, the product is submitted to the most varied tests. CNG cylinder holder, CNG high pressure line, CNG low pressure line, CNG cylinder valve, CNG supply valve or device, CNG pressure reducer and ventilation system need to be analyzed.

Accidents caused by workarounds

A reality since 1991 in Brazil – when CNG car supplies started here – the streets gather thousands of transformed cars. Only last year, there was 88.5% increase in cars powered by Natural Gas Vehicles in the country, points to National Traffic Secretariat (Senatran) – former National Traffic Department (Denatran). Even with such relevant numbers, one hardly hears about spontaneous explosions. After all, what can cause accidents is not the component itself, but the carelessness of the owners.