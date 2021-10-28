See what the market expects from the balance sheets of Vivo, Odontoprev, Suzano and Ambev By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Continuing the calendar of quarterly balance sheets, Telefônica (Vivo), Multiplan, Intelbras, Log CP, Odontoprev, Dexco and Movida present their numbers after the end of trading.

Tomorrow, 28, before the market opens, Suzano and Ambev will release their results for the months between July and September 2021.

Check market forecasts for each asset.

Telefonica Brasil (SA:)

With a purchase recommendation, BTG Pactual (SA:) expects Telefônica Brasil to present net revenue of BRL 10.905 billion, up 1% over 3Q20, an Ebitda of BRL 4.391 billion, an increase of 2% in the comparison annual growth, and a 1% growth in the net result, to R$ 1.229 billion.

Multiplan (SA:)

Genial Investimentos projects an Ebitda of R$216 million for Multiplan in 3Q21. The estimate is a little more positive than that of BTG Pactual, which expects the indicator to reach R$ 209 million, a drop of 70% compared to 3Q20.

BTG also forecasts net revenue 69% lower, of R$317 million, and a net result of R$134 million, an increase of 87% compared to the same period in 2020.

Intelbras (SA:)

Intelbras’ net revenue should rise 14% in 3Q21 compared to 3Q20, to R$725 million, according to BTG Pactual. Ebitda, however, should fall 14%, to BRL 96 million, and the net result should be BRL 85 million, down 10%.

Genial Investimentos is a little more optimistic with the company’s quarterly data and projects a net profit of R$ 92 million and an Ebitda of R$ 97 million.

Log With Pr (SA:)

Banco BTG Pactual (SA:) expects Log CP’s net revenue to rise 11% yoy, to R$40 million, an Ebitda 7% higher, to R$29 million, but a net result 1% lower, of R$23 million.

Genial Investimentos projects an Ebitda of R$27 million and a net profit of R$28 million.

Odontoprev (SA:)

Genial Investimentos forecasts an Ebitda of R$130 million for Odontoprev and a net profit of R$91 million. BTG Pactual, on the other hand, is a little more optimistic and expects an Ebitda of BRL 136 million, a net result of BRL 96 and a net revenue of BRL 446 million, increases of 2%, 9% and 3%, respectively for each indicator.

Dexco (SA:)

For 3Q21, BTG Pactual expects Dexco to present a net revenue of R$ 2.139 billion, an increase of 20% over 3Q20, an Ebitda of R$ 573 million, an increase of 32%, and a net result 142% higher , of R$ 300 million. Genial Investimentos projects an Ebitda of R$ 596 million and a net profit of R$ 341 million.

Moved (SA:)

XP (NASDAQ:) projects that Movida will have net revenue of R$1.584 billion in 3Q21, up 53% year-on-year. Ebitda may rise 179%, to R$ 596 million, and net income may soar by 583%, to R$ 254 million. According to XP, this result will be a consequence of the improvement in rental volumes and prices, as well as the advancement of the used car segment.

BTG Pactual expects Movida to have net revenue of R$1.5 billion, an Ebitda of 541 million and a net result of R$242 million, an advance of 45%, 154% and 550%, respectively for each indicator .

Genial Investimentos, on the other hand, has more contained forecasts, projecting an Ebitda of R$ 495 million and a net profit of R$ 209 million.

Ambev (SA:)

For 3Q21, BTG Pactual expects Ambev to present a 6% annual increase in net revenue, to BRL 16.466 billion, a 2% drop in Ebitda, to BRL 4.989 billion, and a 2% growth in the result compared to 3Q20, to R$2.319 billion.

Genial Investimentos estimates a quarterly Ebitda of R$4.889 billion and a net profit of R$2.346 billion. XP, on the other hand, expects a 9.7% drop in Ebitda compared to 3Q20, to BRL 4.579 billion, but for net revenue and net income, the expectation is for increases of 4.1% and 1 .5%, respectively, to R$16.252 billion and R$2.480 billion.

For XP, the weaker results will be a consequence of cost pressures, as commodities remain at high levels and the depreciation of the real against the company also negatively impacts the company’s results.

Suzano (SA:)

Genial Investimentos expects Suzano to present an Ebitda of R$6.033 billion and a net loss of R$2.356 billion. BTG Pactual, on the other hand, expects net revenue of R$ 10.006 billion, up 34%, an Ebitda of R$ 5.919 billion, an increase of 57%, and a net result of R$ 2.125 billion, an increase of 84%.