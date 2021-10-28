Seer reveals Silvio Santos’ future and exposes if presenter returns to TV

Due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic, presenter Silvio Santos left the SBT studios for a year and a half.

The presenter went on vacation at the end of 2019 and would return to record his program in March 2020, but due to the worsening of the pandemic, he was prevented from returning to work.

After taking the two doses of the vaccine, Silvio went back to recording his program, but the following week he was diagnosed with the virus. Fortunately he recovered, but did not return to activities.

Sensitive Bianca Godói told what will happen to Silvio Santos: “I see that he will return to TV very soon and it will be a triumphant return, he has a lot of brightness and a lot of path in his life, he is spiritually protected. It will have a lot of work ahead, it has a great mission on land, it will face many challenges and obstacles”, commented the seer.

”I see that, in addition to returning to your program on Sundays, there will be another team that you will command along with Patricia Abravanel and this partnership will work very well. The sun is shining on his financial life, but I see he could face a legal problem with a woman, but he will overcome this problem and he will win, it’s something very big, when Silvio Santos’ victory happens it will be news in the entire media ”, finished.

During the Telethon, Patricia Abravanel said that her father gave her the mission to present the Silvio Santos Program and that every time she has to record, she gets emotional because, in her opinion, it is a lot of responsibility to replace her father.

