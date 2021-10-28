Selic at 7.75%: see how the profitability of savings and other investments is | Economy

THE profitability of savings, for example, will be 0.44% per month and 5.43% per year, in accordance with the rules in force. Until then, with the Selic rate at 6.25% per year, the return on the most popular financial investment in the country was 0.36% per month and 4.38% per year.

This Wednesday (27), the Central Bank decided to accelerate the increase in the Selic, which was raised by 1.50 percentage points. And market expectations are for the Selic rate to continue advancing in the coming months amid concerns about double-digit inflation in 12 months and deteriorating expectations after Economy Minister Paulo Guedes proposed to ease the ceiling expenditure, considered the main fiscal control mechanism in the country.

Inflation estimate goes up for the 29th week in a row

By the rule in force since 2012, when the Selic is at up to 8.5% per year, the correction of the savings account is limited to a percentage of 70% of the basic interest plus the Reference Rate (TR, calculated by the Central Bank and which has been at zero since 2017).

The expectation is that the Selic will surpass the level of 8.5% by the end of 2021. With that, savings would start to yield 0.5% per month + TR, or 6.17% per year. The market currently projects a Selic rate of 8.75% per year at the end of 2021, reaching 9.5% at the end of 2022.

See below simulations of the profitability of savings accounts and other fixed income applications.

Simulation of investing BRL 1,000 in savings

See how a income of BRL 1,000 in savings within 12 months, considering the maintenance of the new rate of return, according to simulations by Anefac’s executive director, Miguel José Ribeiro de Oliveira.

Before : income was from BRL 43.80 (totaling BRL 1043.80 or 4.38% per year)

: income was from Now: yield will be of BRL 54.30 (totaling R$ 1054.30 or 5.43% per year)

It is worth noting, however, that the deposits made until April 2012, in the so-called “old savings”, continue to yield 0.50% per month and 6.17% per year (or R$ 61.70 for every R$ 1 thousand invested).

Savings lose profitability for 13 months

In 2021, withdrawals from savings accounts already exceed deposits by more than R$23 billion. The stock of amounts deposited by Brazilians in this type of investment, however, still totaled R$ 1.031 trillion in September.

Even though it yields a little more, savings continue to lose out to inflation. It has been 13 consecutive months that the modality has suffered a drop in purchasing power.

Since the end of last year, savings have been losing profitability in real terms. In September, the return in 12 months, discounted for inflation, was -7.46%, according to a survey by the financial information provider Economatica. It was the worst real savings income since October 1991, when the saver who left the money in this modality lost -9.72% in the accumulated in 1 year. See chart below:

1 of 1 Profitability of savings in 12 months until September/21 — Photo: Savings g1 Profitability of savings in 12 months until September/21 — Photo: Savings g1

In September, the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) was 1.16% and the country’s official inflation reached 10.25% in 12 months. Amid rising energy and fuel prices, expectations are for a further acceleration of the inflation rate in October.

The financial market’s expectation for inflation in 2021 is currently at 8.96%, according to the latest Focus survey by the Central Bank. For 2022, the projection is at 4.40%.

How are other investments

The Selic increase will also improve the profitability of fixed income investments such as government bonds sold through the Treasury Direct, CDBs (Bank Deposit Certificate), LCI (Real Estate Credit Bills), LCA (Agribusiness Credit Bills), CRI and CRA (Certificates of Real Estate and Agribusiness Receivables) and incentive debentures, which are bonds issued by companies to finance their projects and operations.

Yubb simulations show that, with the Selic at 7.75%, the net return on the main fixed income investments will also continue to lose out to inflation, but that in several modalities the profitability is better than that offered by savings. See table below:

Fixed Income Profitability Projections Gross income per year Income deducted from IR Real net income (discounted inflation and income tax) New savings* 5.43% 5.43% -3.24% Old savings* 6.17% 6.17% -2.56% Selic Treasure 7.65% 6.12% -2.61% middle bank CDB 9.95% 7.96% -0.92% CDB large bank 6.12% 4.90% -3.73% LC 10.71% 8.57% -0.36% LCA* 7.50% 7.50% -1.34% LCI* 7.80% 7.80% -1.06% RDB 10.40% 8.32% -0.58% Incentivized debenture* 11.55% 11.55% 2.38%

The Yubb survey projects annualized returns (12 months), considering Selic at 7.75% per year, inflation projection of 8.96% in 2021 and 20% income tax rate for maturities between 181 and 360 days .

Although savings continue to lose out to other applications, Anefac recalls that the most popular modality in the country will continue to stand out against fixed-income funds, mainly on those whose management fees are above 1% per year.

As they are exempt from paying income tax, savings income can also exceed those of CDBs of large banks, as shown by Yubb’s simulations.

Even in a Selic scenario above 8.50% per year, savings will continue “to lose from conservative investments as safe or as safe as the Selic Treasury”, as highlighted by XP, in a recent report, adding that the “ladder” format the profitability of savings is another disadvantage. “The return occurs only once a month (the anniversary of the investment), while the investments in Treasury Selic and CDB have a daily return”, explain the analysts.

Amid the rise in the Selic and worsening projections for the Brazilian economy, the demand for investments in fixed income at the expense of variable income and assets traded on the stock market has increased.

Yubb’s survey shows that the most sought after investments this month, until the 27th, were in order: CDBs, LC/RDB, LCI/LCA and Tesouro Direto.

Most sought after investments in October:

CDBs LC/RDB LCI/LCA Direct Treasure Cryptoactives Multimarket funds equity funds free actions Index Funds (ETFs) Real estate funds (FIIs)

“With the scenario of high Brazilian interest rates and economic deterioration, the stock market tends to suffer discounts and, to a certain extent, loss of interest on the part of investors. With this, the capital of large investors migrates to public fixed income securities and private,” says Bernardo Pascowitch, CEO and founder of Yubb.

The expert recommends, however, caution with regard to investments with fixed rates of return.

“Although fixed-rate securities may draw attention due to their high profitability, it is not yet known what the ceiling will be for the current rise in Brazilian interest rates. Therefore, it is safer to opt for post-fixed fixed-income securities instead of fixed rate — because post-fixed rates will follow the interest cycle and protect small investors from high inflation,” he explains.

It is important to remember that higher returns are usually associated with a greater willingness to risk and also with financial investments with longer maturities or without the need for redemption in the short term.

In addition, diversification remains critical to maximizing long-term investment returns.