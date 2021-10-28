Senate approves bill that punishes offense to victim during trial | Policy

The Senate approved this Wednesday (27) a bill that expands the punishment for those who embarrass victims and witnesses of crimes during hearings and trials. The text, already approved by the Chamber, goes to presidential approval.

The proposal amends the Penal Code to increase the penalty for the crime of coercion in the course of the process —when a person uses violence or grave threats during a court case.

Currently, the penalty for this practice is one to four years of imprisonment and a fine. If the proposal becomes law, the punishment will be greater and, if the coercion occurs in a case of crimes against sexual dignity, it could be increased from a third to a half.

The bill also determines that in the hearings and at the trial – especially when crimes against sexual dignity are investigated – prosecutors, lawyers, judges and other participants must “ensure the physical and psychological integrity of the victim”. Otherwise, may respond civilly, criminally and administratively.

The text says that, at these hearings and at the trial, it is prohibited:

the manifestation of facts that are not in the process;

the use of language, information or material that offends the dignity of the victim or witnesses.

The bill’s rapporteur in the Senate, Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), leads the Senate women’s bench. According to her, the article “aims to repress the so-called secondary victimization” – psychological damage caused to the victim through the conduct of agents of the State itself.

Mariana Ferrer case: attacks during rape trial provoke indignation

The project was presented in November 2020 after the national repercussion of the case of blogger Mariana Ferrer, from Santa Catarina. The young woman accuses businessman André de Camargo Aranha of having raped her in December 2018. He was acquitted.

During a hearing in the case, the defense attorney, Cláudio Gastão da Rosa Filho, exhibited photos of Mariana Ferrer saying they were “gynecological” images and stated that she would “never have a daughter” of the “level” of the blogger.