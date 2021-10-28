Senate wants more access to breast cancer diagnosis and treatment

In order to ask for support for public policies that facilitate access to diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, the Senate held today (26) a solemn session on the subject. The action was part of the closing of the Pink October campaign, which aims to share information and raise awareness about the disease that, in 2020, killed 685,000 women around the world.

During the session, senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI) cited data from a survey carried out last year by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC, in English), according to which breast cancer has become the type of most diagnosed cancer in the world. According to the research, new cases of this type of cancer surpassed, for the first time, those of lung, which are the most common cause of death from cancer. In 2020 alone, there were 2.3 million new cases of the disease worldwide.

“In Brazil, the estimate points to an incidence of 66,000 new cases of breast cancer in 2020, a number that corresponds to an estimated risk of approximately 62 new cases per 100,000 women. With about 18,000 deaths annually, this neoplasm is also, among us, the most frequent cause of death from cancer among women, regardless of their socioeconomic status, even surpassing the lung cancer that kills most men,” said Castro.

Senator Wellington Fagundes (PL-MT) defended the need to expand efforts so that women have easy access to early diagnosis of the disease. According to Fagundes, it is necessary to open access to mammography tests for early detection of breast cancer for women aged 40 to 49 years in the Unified Health System (SUS). Currently, the Ministry of Health’s policy on the subject says that access to the SUS must be made for women aged 50 to 59 years. The senator defends, however, the vote, by the Chamber of Deputies, of a draft legislative decree to overturn the ordinance with the limitation.

“The proposal was presented by Senator Lasier Martins [Podemos-RS] and subsequently welcomed in plenary by all of us, senators and senators. Unfortunately, this decision still depends on the Chamber of Deputies. Until then, only women aged 50 to 59 years old can undergo mammographic screening in the public network”, said Fagundes.

For Carolina de Miranda Henriques Fuschino, a mastologist at Brasília Base Hospital, the easier the access to mammography, biopsy and the beginning of treatment with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, the surgical procedure, the more chance the patient has of recovery. “There is a lot of life after diagnosis, and we don’t need to be afraid of breast cancer. We need to face him. We need to treat him as soon as discovered. Educate, support and care”, said the doctor.

The measure is also supported by the Brazilian Society of Mastology (SBM), which defends, together with the Brazilian College of Radiology and the Brazilian Federation of Specialists, access to mammography for women aged 40 to 50 years, because, according to the president from the Public Policy Department of the entity, João Bosco Ramos Borges, because Brazil is one of the few countries with a high incidence of cancer in young women. Borges said that the current limitation in the SUS brings inequality in access to treatment, since mammography is already available in the private network from the age of 40 onwards.

“All of us who care for patients who have insurance and are screened from the age of 40 onwards, we have excellent results with these women. Nonetheless, [o atendimento] it is private, there is a lack of equity in relation to the SUS, which tracks from 50 years of age. I understand the economic difficulties, but that shouldn’t be it,” added Borges.

The doctor also said that only about 50% of tumors in Brazil today are discovered by women in self-diagnosis or when palpated by doctors and that it is necessary to educate women so that they are not afraid to undergo the mammography procedure. “This is a disaster. Why? Because the tumor that appears on mammography and does not appear clinically has close to 90% cure and the tumor that is palpated drops this by approximately 20% to 30%. So, we have to make an early diagnosis, we have to have a mammogram, we have to expand access to the SUS for women under 50 years of age. We have to improve the health agents program in a country where women have low health education, we have to make equity in terms of treatment”, she defended.

Another measure advocated by experts is the overthrow of a veto by President Jair Bolsonaro on a bill that proposes quick access to oral medicines against the disease. The vetoed point expands the coverage of health plans for these drugs. According to Senator Leila Barros (Cidadania-DF), the overthrow of the veto will mean an advance in the treatment of cancer, including breast cancer.

“It is up to us, congressmen, to overturn the veto and ensure that Brazilian women and Brazilians have this fundamental right, when faced with the challenge of facing cancer. It would, therefore, be another achievement of the Pink October”, said the senator.