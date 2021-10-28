Shiba Inu (SHIB) surpasses Dogecoin (DOGE) in the Coingecko ranking; understand the high

Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to grow and this Wednesday (27) enters the ranking of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies in the market for the first time, leaving behind Dogecoin (DOGE), its main competitor.

The event takes on even more importance bearing in mind that Shiba Inu was created precisely with the purpose of taking Dogecoin’s place as the favorite meme coin of the crypto community.

According to CoinGecko, SHIB currently has a record market value of $33.5 billion, slightly higher than DOGE’s $31.9 billion capitalization.

Shiba Inu climbs to 9th place in the cryptocurrency ranking. (Source: Coingecko)

To actually materialize the overtaking, SHIB must show more solid growth. On CoinMarketCap, the most used price aggregator in the industry, DOGE still holds the 10th position in the ranking, while SHIB comes just behind in the 11th.

Anyway, Shiba Inu shows unusual growth on Wednesday as most of the crypto market faces a correction along with bitcoin.

In just the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency has operated at a high of 40% and renewed, once again, its price record to US$ 0.000068. In the week, the appreciation of SHIB reaches 134%, gains that rise 854% in the monthly period.

While SHIB soared, DOGE fell 7.7% on the day. The overtaking already seems to bother part of the Dogecoin community that witnesses its main rival in the market gaining strength.

“Be afraid when others are greedy. The greed scale in Shib is now off the charts. If you’ve always wanted to invest in Doge now is the perfect time because there is fear around it. Remember…do the opposite of what everyone else is doing, that’s how you win”, he wrote Glauber Contessoto, the ‘ProTheDoge’ as the Brazilian who became famous after becoming a millionaire investing in DOGE is known.

Be fearful when others are greedy. The greed scale on Shib right now is off the charts. If you ever wanted to invest in #Dogecoin now is the perfect time because there’s fear around it. Remember.. do the opposite of what everyone else is doing, that’s how you win. — SlumDOGE Millionaire (@ProTheDoge) October 27, 2021

Why does Shiba Inu keep growing?

Shiba Inu seems to contradict the market logic beyond the price performance on this day. After all, it’s not clear what justifies such a huge growth in cryptocurrency in such a short time.

Positive news such as listings on major exchanges or overt celebrity endorsements are often behind rallies. However, SHIB seems to grow without that push.

On the contrary, billionaire Elon Musk said on Sunday (24) that he does not have SHIB in his wallet. The statement was expected to demotivate the community to bet on the cryptocurrency — Musk wields a huge influence in the crypto milieu and has caused several SHIB highs in the past — but that’s not what happened.

The shitcoin even backed off for a brief moment after Musk’s comment, but soon rebounded and soared, setting record after record price.

As analyst Daniel Khoo of blockchain data company Nansen told Coindesk, Shib is gaining traction beyond retail investors. He noted that in the past seven days, addresses labeled “smart money” bought $160 million worth of SHIB.

This category of “smart money” encompasses traders who have made more than $100,000 in profit by providing liquidity and extracting liquidity in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and public entities that invest in cryptocurrencies.

The data from Santiment, on the other hand, indicate that the whales are on the move as SHIB transactions have increased since the beginning of October, in amounts exceeding US$ 1 million.

Last week, company analysts already had warned: “Keep an eye on SHIB’s whale transactions that exceed $100,000. When these transactions take place in groups, there are usually price increases”.

Another factor that could be driving SHIB’s price is its increasing popularity in East Asia. Although trading in cryptocurrencies in China is prohibited, in practice the Chinese find other ways to gain access to the market. Google Trends shows that the search for cryptocurrency in the country is almost as high as in the United States.

Finally, another reason that helps Shiba Inu’s rise is the expectation that the cryptocurrency will soon be listed in Robinhood. Although the investment application has not commented on the matter, a petition asking for SHIB’s listing on the platform already has more than 353,000 signatures.

The goal is for 500,000 people to support the initiative, a goal that can be reached soon if it depends on the current rate of subscriptions that are growing all the time.