Should Corinthians use Gabriel Pereira while the midfielder does not renew his contract?

Attacking midfielder Gabriel Pereira is one of the highlights of Corinthians in this second round of the Brazilian Championship, but has not renewed his contract with the club. Owner of bond only until March 2022 and head of coach Sylvinho’s team, the young man raises a question: should he continue to act even with the uncertainty about the future?

Under the current contract, the left-hander would be part of, at most, one or two games in the group stage of a possible Libertadores next year, in addition to half of the classification stage of the São Paulo player. Acting, he disputes space with Mosquito, Adson and even Gustavo Mantuan. The renovation is still stuck.

The report of My Timon, in fact, found that the young striker became a target of Benfica, from Portugal. The player could already sign a pre-contract with any club for being six months from the end of the contract. If that happens, Gabriel Pereira would leave the club alvinegro free of charge.

Born in Corinthians, Gabriel Pereira rose to Corinthians professional in August 2020 and played 32 times in that period, 11 of them as a starter. With Sylvinho, he became an important player and has two goals and an assist in the second round of the Brazilian Nationals.

