‘Sincere’, Ancelotti points out Hazard’s problem at Real Madrid today and sends a message to the star

Ancelotti says he prefers other players from the Real Madrid squad to Hazard

Being able to take the lead of Laliga, O Real Madrid receives this Wednesday (27) the Osasuna, at 4:30 pm (GMT), at the Santiago Bernabéu, with broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Before the match, coach Carlo Ancelotti was quite sincere and revealed the reason why Eden Hazard is no longer among the starting line-ups. For him, the Belgian can still yield much more.

“It’s ready to play, but the problem is that there is a coach who prefers another player. He had many injuries and little by little will return to his best form. I’m sure we’ll see its best version this season that will play more than it’s doing now.”, said the technician at a press conference.

The striker is in his third season with the merengue shirt and contract with the Spanish club until 2024. Despite having started the year as a starter, he lost space in the team to Vinícius Jr, who has been standing out and has already scored seven goals in 12 matches.

Hazard arrived at the Santiago Bernabéu in June 2019, to be the main protagonist of the team after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he has been suffering from several injuries and his performance has disappointed some fans. He has only played 43 games in his first two years and has spent more time in the medical department than on the field.



