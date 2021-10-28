Solange criticized Bill’s attitude about the lantern

Solange Gomes criticized Gui Araujo’s attitude for not having liked the power of the lamp during the sixth farm formation “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

During a chat outside with Valentina Francavilla, Gugu’s ex-bathtub said that Anitta’s ex-boyfriend should leave the reality show.

“Wow, Gui Araujo went crazy when Sthefane went [para roça]. He said ‘this power here that didn’t do any good’, did you see him talking?” Sol recalled. “I saw it. That was very ugly,” opined Valentina.

He saying ‘this ugly necklace I wore around my neck didn’t do any good’. I don’t know why he doesn’t hit the bell and walk away. He doesn’t like anything here, he doesn’t like the awards, he complains about everything. could leave soon

, fired Solange Gomes.

Valentina laughed at her friend’s statement and the pair continued talking and speculating about who will win the farmer’s hat in tonight’s competition — Sthe Matos, Tati Quebra Barraco and MC Gui are in the dispute —.