Solange Gomes opens the game on bisexuality

Solange Gomes opened the game and revealed if she would live romance with other women, during a conversation with Tiago Piquilo, in The Farm 13. The former stage assistant was questioned by the formeraffair, and did not hide that there is a possibility.

“Sol, let me ask you a question. Have you ever kissed a woman?”, questioned the country singer. “No, never”, she replied. “But did you ever feel like it?”, he insisted. On the occasion, Dayane Mello stated that the famous is “old-fashioned”, and brought the justification of the ex-muse of Gugu.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“So, nothing against it. I think people have to date whoever they want, but I never felt like it”, fired Solange Gomes, who confirmed that she was, in fact, “of the old guard”, but did not rule out the chance. “But like this… I don’t leave the door closed, right? Nobody knows the day of tomorrow”, finished.

Solange Gomes has a career marked by some controversies. the columnist of Observatory of the Famous she already had a romance with the former soccer player Renato Gaúcho, current coach of Flamengo, as well as the singer Waguinho – from whom she gave birth to Stephanie, her 21-year-old eldest daughter. she also had affair with Romário and had sex with Marcio Garcia in the past.

Remember Solange Gomes’ novels and controversies!

SEE MORE: Find out which unusual places the pedestrians of ‘A Fazenda 13’ have already had sex