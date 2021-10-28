Solange says she has never kissed a woman, but she doesn’t rule out

Solange Gomes was relaxing along with Dayane Mello in the eternal area of ​​”The Farm 13″ when Tiago Piquilo approached. The countryman wanted to know if Gugu’s ex-bathtub had ever had a lesbian experience.

“Don’t lie to Tiaguinho, no,” said the pawn, leaning on the sofa where Day and Sol were lying down. “Have you ever kissed a woman?”

“No. Never,” Solange replied.

“She’s straight!” Dayane exclaimed. “Very self-effacing, this woman.”

Solange agreed: “Yeah, I am.”

“You can see on the face that it’s straight,” continued the model. “Old-fashioned, still.”

“I think everyone has to date whoever they want, obviously,” said the former Gugu bather. “But it’s just that I don’t really feel attraction. I have nothing against it. But it’s not a door that we’re going to close either. I don’t know what tomorrow is, understand?”

Tiago imitated the voice of a vaquejadas narrator: “Seguuuura, guys! Simbora!”.

Solange laughed: “We don’t know what tomorrow is, love! I won’t say ‘never.’

“Naked woman,” Day replied.

“Okay, I agree!” Sol said.