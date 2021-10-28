Sony Announces “Conquer The Throne” Challenge for PlayStation Community with Awards; know more

Facebook

Twitter

Whatsapp

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

We are pleased to announce Conquer The Throne, an exciting new community challenge inspired by the brand’s new worldwide campaign. Our goal is to highlight the power of play, which unites us in unforgettable moments and in new and daring experiences.

This special event invites all players to join together in a chess-themed celebration.* By playing together and completing three stages of the Community Objectives, players will be able to reach the King’s Tower, access the Inner Chambers and invade the Room of the Throne, earning exclusive PSN avatars and a special PS4 theme.**

Registration is now open and will go until the end of the second stage. The first part of the competition ends when the community completes all three steps to conquer the throne, or by November 16th (whichever comes first). See how to participate:

1. Sign up

Sign up with your PSN login ID here. After signing up, players will automatically participate in all subsequent stages of the program.

The event is open to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users from the following locations: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, United Kingdom and United States . Note: Players from Brazil, Italy and Japan will not be able to participate in the “Conquer The Throne” quiz round.

2. Start playing!

The event will have three stages, with the first starting on November 2nd. At each stage, players will need to complete the following activities to earn points and reach the Community Goal in each:

Play PS4/PS5 games — Each PS4/PS5 game that each player plays for at least one hour (for the week total, it doesn’t have to be all at once) will earn points towards the Community Objective. Players will earn extra points towards the goal if they play with users from their friends list (who are also signed up to participate).

— Each PS4/PS5 game that each player plays for at least one hour (for the week total, it doesn’t have to be all at once) will earn points towards the Community Objective. Players will earn extra points towards the goal if they play with users from their friends list (who are also signed up to participate). Use the “Share” function — Every image or video that each player shares via the Share function with friends on PSN or on social media will earn points towards the Community Goal. Up to six PS4/PS5 shares per player per day will be counted towards the goal.

— Every image or video that each player shares via the Share function with friends on PSN or on social media will earn points towards the Community Goal. Up to six PS4/PS5 shares per player per day will be counted towards the goal. win trophies — Each player can earn up to six PS4/PS5 trophies per day to contribute points towards the Community Objective. Earn extra goal points for every five trophies earned in a single PS4/PS5 game.

See the points you can earn for each activity:

PlayStation player activities Number of points play any game 10 Play any game with another player 15 Use the Share function 5 Win Bronze Trophy 5 Win Silver Trophy 10 Win Gold Trophy 20 Achieve 5 trophies in a single game 25

3. Earn exclusive rewards

Everyone who signs up will earn exclusive avatar and theme rewards when the Community Goal is reached. Rewards will be delivered to PS4/PS5 players via the notification system within approximately 2 days of completing each stage.

See the Community Objectives for each stage in the table below, as well as the prizes you can win:

First Step – Reach the King’s Tower Community Goal: Achieve 25 million points Start playing from November 2nd 2 exclusive PSN avatars Second Stage – Access the Internal Chambers Community Goal: Achieve 100 million points It starts after the First Step is completed 5 exclusive PSN avatars Third Stage – Invade the Throne Room Community Goal: Achieve 160 million points It starts after the Second Stage is completed 1 PS4 exclusive dynamic theme**

3 exclusive PSN avatars

Click here to learn more about the program and track progress towards the Community Goals. Check back often to see how the community is doing, when each goal has been achieved, and when the next step will begin.

*An active PlayStation Plus subscription is not required to participate. Apply from October 28th until the end of the second stage. The competition ends on November 18th. Entrants must be over 18 years of age. See the rules: playstation.com/seize-the-throne-rules. No purchase required. Offer invalid where prohibited.

**PS5 users will not be able to download the PS4 theme.