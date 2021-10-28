Sony updates numbers: PS5 is at 13.4 million and PS4 at 116.6 million; most

Sony today released its financial report for the second quarter of the fiscal year (July, August and September). In it, the company announced that the PS4 has reached the mark of 116.6 million units sold as of September 30, 2021. Likewise, the PS5 has reached the number of 13.4 million.
A total of 3.3 million PS5’s were shipped to stores in July, August and September. As for the PS4, Sony sold 200,000 units during the aforementioned three months of 2021.
Some more statistics:
- There are a total of 47.2 million PlayStation Plus subscribers as of September 30, 2021. An increase of 1.3 million compared to last year (45.9 million);
- PS4 and PS5 software sold 76.4 million units between July and September 2021. That’s 5.4 million less than last year (81.8 million);
- Of that number of software, 7.6 million were first-party games (in the same period last year sales were 12.8 million);
- 62% of software sales were full game downloads (last year it was 59%);
- Average of 104 million monthly active users between July and September 2021;
- New Record: more than $5.86 billion in revenue between July and September 2021. Biggest ‘second quarter of a fiscal year’ in history for PlayStation and any game company. The previous record was 2018, followed by 2020 which now ranks third. Generally speaking, it is the ‘second best fiscal quarter in history’, second only to the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020 (January to March 2021).