Sony updates numbers: PS5 is at 13.4 million and PS4 at 116.6 million; most

Sony today released its financial report for the second quarter of the fiscal year (July, August and September). In it, the company announced that the PS4 has reached the mark of 116.6 million units sold as of September 30, 2021. Likewise, the PS5 has reached the number of 13.4 million.

A total of 3.3 million PS5’s were shipped to stores in July, August and September. As for the PS4, Sony sold 200,000 units during the aforementioned three months of 2021.

Some more statistics: