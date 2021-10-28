Souza uses fight against drugs to attack Casagrande in case of homophobia in volleyball: ‘Being a victim’

After Casagrande’s reviews of central Maurício Souza by the Athlete’s homophobic comments of the Brazilian volleyball team, defensive midfielder Souza, currently in the Besikitas (TUR), fired at the former striker. The player from the base of Vasco and with passages in Grêmio and São Paulo highlighted Casagrande’s fight against drugs to criticize him.

– Do not judge in order not to be judged, the same as judging someone, you will also be judged. Call everyone homophobic and Nazi just for disagreeing with the person’s thinking. Then when they call him an addict, a snorter, he plays the victim and says “this was a disease”, but he loves to judge people… – He wrote the steering wheel in his Instagram Stories.

Also this Wednesday, the former striker Walter Casagrande criticized Mauricio Souza’s recent homophobic statements. During ‘SporTV Selection’, the commentator of the Globo group recalled a negative episode with the central and called it bad character.

– It’s crime, cowardice and bad manners. Specifically, Mauricio Souza. I’m speaking properly, because he was mean to me. When he says homophobia to someone, he’s homophobic – began Casagrande.

Souza attacked Casagrande after commentator criticized Maurício Souza (Assembly LANCE!)

Stories in which Souza shot Walter Casagrande (Reproduction / Instagram)

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Mauricio Souza, reportedly from the right and supporter of Jair Bolsonaro, found himself at the center of a controversy over homophobic lines published on the last 12th. All this for a kissing scene involving the Superman character. The athlete of the Brazilian volleyball team exchanged hints with his teammate Douglas Souza on social networks about a page of the comic book about the gesture of homosexual affection.

Mauricio started the public debate by posting on Instagram complaining about an image of the new Superman, son of Clark Kent, from DC Comics, Joe Kent, who is bisexual. In comment, he wrote: “Oh, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. This is where you’ll see where we end up”.

Douglas Souza, admittedly homosexual and active on social networks, indirectly criticized his former Brazilian teammate. Without naming names, he commented that it was “funny that I didn’t ‘go straight’ seeing male superheroes kissing women… If an image like that worries you, I’m sorry, but I have something new for your fragile heterosexuality.”