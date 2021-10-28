Soybeans test strong highs in Chicago with funds back to the buying end

Led by increases of more than 3% among corn futures traded on the Chicago Board of Trade, grains rose again quite intensely in the early afternoon of this Wednesday (27). Around 12:20 pm (Brasilia time), prices rose between 9 and 10.50 points in the main maturities, and a little earlier they registered increases of more than 15 points.

In the case of soybeans, in addition to the strong highs of corn, the bran also pulled strong and recorded gains of 2%. The first contract rose 2.17% taking the short ton to US$ 334.00.

After a day of liquidating positions and taking profits, almost all commodities are up again.

“Inflation is once again weighing heavily on agricultural commodities after a nightly sell-off. Funds are returning to the buying end of the market, led by purchases in corn, which rose as much as 18 points in Chicago,” explains Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX Group.

FUNDAMENTALS

The fundamentals of planting in Brazil – which continues to progress well – and of the American harvest, which is also advancing at a satisfactory pace, despite some specific weather problems, also continue to be monitored by traders.

Likewise, demand from China also remains on the radar. Yesterday, the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) reported two soybean sales, with 199 thousand to the Asian nation.