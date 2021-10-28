Star duo comes into action, Atlético-MG beats Fortaleza once again and confirms a spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil

After thrashing at Mineirão, Atlético-MG beat Fortaleza again and confirmed their classification for the final of the Copa do Brasil

Not even a miracle was possible. O Atlético-MG won, once again, the strength in the semifinal of Brazil’s Cup and secured his place in the big decision. With goals from Diego Costa and Hulk, Galo got the score 2-1. Romarinho declined.

The beginning of the first half was of greater dominance by Leão do Pici, reaching more to Everson’s goal until about 25 minutes. Wellington Paulista had a great chance to open the scoring, but ended up wrong.

After that, the domain became athletic. In a free kick, Arana forced goalkeeper Marcelo Boeck to make a great save with a splayed out ball.

But it was at the beginning of the second stage that the ball hit the net. In a quick counterattack, Diego Costa received a deep pass, dribbled Boeck and only had the job of pushing into the goal and taking the zero off the scoreboard.

At 37 of the second stage, Titi did a penalty on Sasha and, in the collection, Hulk did not waste to expand his advantage in the artillery of the competition.

In the last move of the match, Romarinho kicked from outside the area, the ball deflected on Rabello and killed Everson, entering the net and reducing the score.

Championship status

After the 4-0 rout on the way, Atlético could be defeated by up to three goals difference. With the victory, he secured his place in the final against Athletic-PR, which eliminated the Flamengo.

The guy in the game: Diego Costa

From the first half, he was a player who bothered the defense of Fortaleza, bumping into and helping in the creation of plays. When he had a clearer chance, he didn’t waste it, opening the scoreboard and showing his opportunism.

‘Save’ teams

With an elastic scoreboard on the way, the two teams saved some of their players because of the dispute in the Brazilian Championship. In Rooster, for example, Hulk started the duel on the bench.

upcoming games

Atlético-MG will have an ‘early final’ on Saturday (30), against Flamengo, while Fortaleza enters the field on the same day, against America-MG.

Datasheet

Fortaleza 1 x 2 Atlético-MG

GOALS: Romarinho (FOR); Diego Costa and Hulk (CAM)

STRENGTH: Marcelo Boeck; Éderson, Titi and Jussa; Edinho (Osvaldo), Felipe, Ronald (Daniel Guedes), Matheus Vargas (Romarinho) and Bruno Melo; David (Igor Torres) and Wellington Paulista (Henríquez). Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Guga, Rabello, Réver, Alonso and Arana (Dodo); Franco (Borrero), Tchê Tchê and Jair (Nathan); Vargas (Hulk) and Diego Costa (Sasha). Technician: Cuca