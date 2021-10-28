State of Play: Check out everything that happened at the PlayStation event

PlayStation held, this Wednesday (27), the transmission of another State of Play in the year. The event was focused on third-party games and had, among the highlights, the revelation of Star Ocean: The Divine Force, an open beta of The King of Fighters XV and a trailer with gameplay from Little Devil Inside.

Aimed at smaller games and only 20 minutes long, nothing too bombastic was disclosed during the broadcast. Check out, below, a summary of everything that happened in State of Play.

Deathverse: Let it Die

The game was revealed at the event and is of the survival and melee multiplayer genre. It will be released in 2022 for PS4 and PS5.

We Are OFK

With a very original proposal, We Are OFK is a game that tells the story and the love relationships of the members of the indiepop band OFK. The title will arrive for PS4, PS5 and PC in 2022.

bugsnax

The single-player adventure game will gain, in early 2022, the expansion The Isle of BIGsnax. Content will be available for PS4 and PS5.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

The new game in the horror series won a trailer with gameplay and release date: December 16, 2021. It will arrive on PC, PS4 and PS5.

death’s door

The Action RPG Game death’s door will be released on November 23 for PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. It had already been released in July this year for Xbox and PC.

Kart Rider: Drift

Kart Rider: Drift is a free-to-play racing game that was developed with Unreal Engine 4. The game’s beta is open for registration on PS4.

KOF XV

In addition to a character, KOF XV gained a new feature: the game has an open beta for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players.

First Class Trouble

“Six players enter the game together, but two of them are evil Personoids who secretly try to stop the Residents from escaping. Who can you trust?” says the official synopsis of First Class Trouble, which arrives on November 2nd for PS4 and PS5.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Square Enix’s iconic RPG series will gain a new game for PS4 and PS5 in 2022. In the announcement, a video with gameplay snippets was shown.

Little Devil Inside

Little Devil Inside closed the event. PlayStation had already revealed that it would talk about the title at the event. He got a trailer with unreleased snippets of gameplay and confirmation that arrives in 2022 for PS5.

