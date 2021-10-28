State of Play: where to watch and what to expect from the event today (27)

PlayStation broadcasts today (27), at 6 pm (GMT), another State of Play. The online event will last about 20 minutes and will show news of previously announced games and other new ones, according to the company’s promise.

The last edition of the broadcast was held on July 8th and had as its main content the revelation of a new Deathloop video. In addition, details of Moss: Book II, SIFU and Arcadegeddon, new multiplayer title.

After that, the company held a PlayStation Showcase on September 3rd. The event blew heads because, among other things, it revealed the official name and gameplay of the new God of War, showed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Wolverine and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake.

This Wednesday, PlayStation has already explained that it will talk about third-party gaming news for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

How to watch?

As always, State of Play will be broadcast on the official PlayStation YouTube channel. The video is even now on air and fans can post a reminder to receive a notice when the broadcast starts at 6pm.

In addition to YouTube, those who prefer can also watch the event on the official PlayStation channel on Twitch.

What to expect from the event?

We can start by explaining the event by saying what fans shouldn’t expect. As the video game company has said that only third-party games will appear, players should forget about details about titles like Forbidden West horizon and God of War: Ragnarok, for example.

And the only game confirmed for the event is Little Devil Inside. The 3rd person action adventure game was developed and will be published by Neostream Interactive for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC and Switch. In addition to a new gameplay, the game may gain a release date.

Since, apart from the aforementioned title, nothing else has been confirmed, everything else is pure speculation. One of the names that may appear, however, is Final Fantasy 16. One of the producers said it is undergoing improvement tweaks and would be close to completion, which could cause it to be featured even with a release date today.

A new State of Play will take place next Wednesday, October 27th, at 6pm. Full details on what to expect from the presentation: https://t.co/4SqQvolaG1 pic.twitter.com/N8NRNc0qVz — PlayStation Brazil (@PlayStation_BR) October 22, 2021

Another possibility is Call of Duty: Vanguard, which arrives for consoles and PC on November 5 this year. As release approaches, it’s quite possible that he’ll get another gameplay trailer.

It is also possible that news about games like Forspoken, Ghostwire: Tokyo and Hogwarts Legacy. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if Capcom’s new addition such as a DLC from Resident Evil: Village or even a hypothetical Resident Evil 4 Remake.

So what are you waiting for from State of Play today? Let us know in the comments section below!