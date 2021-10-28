State of SP has more vaccinated against Covid than USA, UK and Germany

Photo: Rodrigo Paiva/Getty Images

Even with a late start, SP surpassed countries with high vaccine coverage

State approaches 90% of fully vaccinated among the adult population

SP is the country’s vaccination leader in percentage of immunized population

Immunization against Covid-19 in São Paulo has been as efficient as in rich countries with high vaccine coveragel. Statewide, 87% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated by this Wednesday (27).

Among the 12-year-old population, which is currently the target audience for the campaign, that rate stands at 78.5%, according to data as of Oct. 26 — or about 4 out of every 5 residents of the state.

In total, more than 38 million people aged 12 and over received at least one dose of vaccines, which is equivalent to 98.1% of the population in this age group. When considering the two doses of the vaccine or single dose, there are almost 31 million people who received the injections.

This places São Paulo on the same level as developed countries that have already come close to or surpassed the rate of 80% of the population over 12 years of age vaccinated.

The survey carried out by the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper analyzed the population aged 12 or over, the vaccination rate with at least one dose and that with two doses in the following countries: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Canada.

Compared to the countries above, São Paulo is fifth in the ranking of fully vaccinated, behind Spain, Canada, France and Italy. The vaccination coverage rates with two doses in these countries are, respectively: 88%, 84%, 79% and 79%. Below the state are Germany (75%), USA and UK (both 68%).

Despite having started the vaccination campaign about a month after the rest of the countries analyzed in the survey — Canada and the USA started immunization in the first half of December of last year; European countries, on December 27, 2020—, the state of São Paulo is today the leader in vaccination in the entire Brazilian territory, both in percentage of the vaccinated population and in people with at least one dose of immunizing agents.

In Brazil, vaccination against Covid began on January 17, at a symbolic event at the Hospital das Clínicas, in the city of São Paulo, precisely the place that today has the highest vaccination coverage rate -92.2% of São Paulo residents. received the complete scheme. Despite this, there are still a number of people who have taken the first dose and have not returned for the second dose.

Carlos Magno Fortaleza, infectious disease and professor at the Faculty of Medicine at Unesp Botucatu, in the interior of the state, points out that the difference in Brazil as a whole between people with the first dose of the immunizing agent who are still waiting to receive the second is smaller than in the USA .

“In general, Americans who have not taken the vaccine are because they do not want to and will not take it, and we still have a surplus of people with the first dose waiting for the second because of the interval period”, he explains.

SP reduces AstraZeneca dose range

To try to mitigate this problem, the state government opted to reduce the interval for AstraZeneca vaccines, from 12 to eight weeks – as the federal government did in early October -, and from eight weeks to three in the case of Pfizer.

The measure, in both cases, may help to bring in absentees who could have already taken D2 but have not yet done so, says Rosana Ritchmann, infectologist at the Instituto de Infectologia Emilio Ribas.

“It is appropriate to reduce the interval because we know that, with the delta variant, we need to have as many people as possible with two doses of the vaccine, from 80% to 85%,” he explains.

Despite this, he says, the state of SP sets an example with its high vaccination coverage. “We are seeing with this a significant decrease in hospitalization, hospitalization in Intensive Care Units [UTIs] and even in the rate of deaths due to vaccination”, he says.

For Brigina Kemp, PhD in public health, former coordinator of the health surveillance department in Campinas and member of the Covid-19 BR Observatory, the biggest challenge facing the state today is to bring these people who have not yet made the D2 call (or second dose).

“Considering the population over 40 years old, we already have more than 90% of the population fully vaccinated, but the numbers get worse under the age of 20. This could be because there is confusion with the intervals or even lack of a coordinated campaign to say that you only is completely immunized with the two doses of the vaccine”, she says, who is also technical advisor of Cosems (Council of Municipal Health Secretaries of the state of SP).

She recognizes, however, the Herculean effort that was made by the municipalities to manage to deliver the hesitant vaccination campaign. “The municipalities made a lot of effort, the teams are very tired of working in the midst of an adverse situation which is, on the one hand, the care of patients with Covid in primary care, emergency rooms and hospitals and, on the other hand, the fight against fake news and the attempt to carry out a vaccination campaign in this scenario”, he ponders.

The same work and commitment of health workers is recognized by the epidemiologist and head professor at the USP Faculty of Medicine, Paulo Lotufo. “We have a great tradition here and a commitment to vaccination. The organization in the municipalities [para a vacinação] it was commendable,” he says.

Lotufo reinforces, as well as Ritchmann, the importance now that the next stage will be the vaccination of children and adolescents. With the authorization by the FDA (US regulatory agency) last Tuesday (26) of one of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, it is expected that the next steps will also be taken in Brazil and, soon, children can be vaccinated.

“The ideal would be if we were able to advance in the vaccination of adults and adolescents by the end of the year and, in February, had children already vaccinated for the beginning of the 2022 school year. This will be a wonder to reduce the circulation of the virus “, says Lotufo.