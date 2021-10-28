Steam: Valve reveals schedule of upcoming big promotions

Steam hasn’t been able to surprise its players with the dates of its promotions for a long time, so the platform decided to catch the guys off guard in a different way: talking at once when the next big events happen.

That’s right, if you play on PC, you can already mark in the schedule when the next big Steam promotions will happen and try to hold the budget until them, to enjoy. And the next one happens very soon, as it’s for Halloween. Check the dates below:

Steam Halloween Promotion: October 28-November 1, 2021

Steam Spring Promotion: November 24-30, 2021

Steam Holiday Promotion: December 22, 2021 to January 5, 2022

These are the great promotions on the platform, which usually offer more expressive discounts and collectible cards for those who make use of the Discovery List.

This does not mean, however, that we will not have any other type of promotion between them. There can always be producer weekends and all kinds of discount events that are not managed by Valve, so they wouldn’t appear on this list.

Horror game fans, then, need to wait very little to take advantage of some discounts. On the 28th, Thursday of this week, the Halloween discounts will begin.