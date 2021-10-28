STEP BY STEP | Learn how to schedule the RT-PCR exam by SUS in ES

Photo: Reproduction / Sesa





Available free of charge to all Espirito Santo, the RT-PCR tests are being offered in more than 20 points of Espírito Santo. The exam does not require a medical recommendation or the presence of symptoms. Just make the appointment on the website.

See the step-by-step steps below so you can schedule the test for yourself or a family member:

1- Access the website

The first step is to access the platform where the appointment takes place. just type www.acessocidadao.es.gov.br and fill in the requested information, CPF and password.

2- Password creation

If you don’t have or forgot your password, click on “Forgot your password?” and follow the guidelines to create a new

3- Access to services

Once this information is filled in, you will be taken to a new page titled “Public services”. It is necessary to look for the icon “SESA” (which is at the bottom of the page) and click on the button “Access”.

4- Scheduling

At this point you will be redirected to the online booking page. Then just click on the “Schedule Service” button, which is at the top of the page.

Next, it is important to provide the requested data. Name, CPF, email, and SUS card number are usually auto-completed fields. In this case, just fill in the “phone” field with your mobile number and click “next”.

5- Choice of place and time

In the field “Type of Service”, you need to click “COVID-19 (RT-PCR) EXAM”. already in the “Kind of service”, click in “RT/PCR EXAM”.

Then just choose the best place to take the test. In the field “Place of service” there are more than 20 options. As soon as you choose the location, in the field “Place of Service Information” the address of the chosen exam collection point will appear.

Then it is necessary to choose a date and time from those available and click on “To schedule”.

6- Confirmation of the appointment

A notice will appear on your screen with all the information about the appointment. Just click on “Yes” and appear on the day, place and times requested.

7- Result

To know the result of the exam – which is usually ready within 24 hours, just go to the same site and click on the button “RT/PCR result”.

