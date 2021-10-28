STF suspends Bolsonaro’s lawsuit against fake news investigation

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) suspended, on Wednesday (27), the judgment of the lawsuit filed by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) questioning the provision of the internal regulations of the Court that served as the basis for the opening of the fake news inquiry . The trial was interrupted after Minister Nunes Marques asked to be seen.

Nominated by Bolsonaro to the STF in 2020, Nunes Marques is the only one of the current ministers who did not participate in the Supreme Court judgment that determined that the fake news inquiry does not violate the Constitution.

In 2020, by 10 votes to 1, the STF understood that the massive attacks, orchestrated and financed with the purpose of intimidating the ministers and their families, justified the continuation of the investigations. At the time, then-minister Marco Aurélio Mello was the only one who had voted against the inquiry.

voting

The judgment score of President Bolsonaro’s lawsuit so far is 4-0 against President Bolsonaro’s lawsuit. The ministers Edson Fachin (rapporteur), Alexandre de Moraes, Rosa Weber and Carmen Lúcia voted against the ADPF.

The lawsuit questions the provisions of the internal regulations of the Court that served as the basis for the opening of the fake news investigation. Minister Edson Fachin, rapporteur of the case, was the first to vote and took a stand against the action.

“According to this Court’s iterative understanding, an effective means of remedying the injury is one capable of resolving the relevant constitutional controversy in a “broad, general and immediate manner. In the present case, the controversy is already settled in these terms, which is enough to rule out Subsidiarity”, justified Fachin in his vote. Moraes, Carmen Lúcia and Rosa Weber accompanied the rapporteur.

The judgment took place through the virtual plenary of the Supreme (voting mode in which ministers register their votes in the Court system, without there being a session for the individual reading of each vote). There is no new date for the STF to resume the judgment.