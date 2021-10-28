Study shows promising effects of antidepressant against covid-19

A clinical trial published on Wednesday (27) points out that fluvoxamine, an antidepressant, can reduce hospitalizations among patients with covid-19 with higher risk profiles.

“Fluvoxamine, a drug that already exists and is low-cost, reduces the need for advanced care for the disease in a high-risk population,” concluded the researchers of this study, which appeared in Lancet Global Health, a publication linked to the reference journal Lancet.

This drug is used as an antidepressant and against obsessive-compulsive disorder.

The study authors carried out the tests in a dozen Brazilian hospitals to estimate whether the drug prevents the hospitalization of patients with covid-19 who receive it quickly after detecting the virus.

Previous studies have already pointed out interesting effects of fluvoxamine against covid-19, but they were carried out with small samples and a methodology that offered uncertain conclusions.

In this case, the analysis was performed with 700 patients and an equal number treated with placebos, without the doctors really knowing what treatment they were administering.

All had at least one risk factor: age over 50, smoking, diabetes, not being vaccinated, etc.

The study measured how many patients in each group ended up hospitalized after 28 days or had to spend more than six hours in an emergency room.

In one of these situations, 11% of patients treated with fluvoxamine were found, against 16% of the placebo group.

“This study clearly suggests that fluvoxamine is an effective, safe, inexpensive, and well-tolerated option for treating out-of-hospital covid-19 patients,” said researcher Otavio Berwanger, unlinked to the trial, in a commentary to the journal.

At the same time, he points out the limitations of the study, such as the fact that it does not address the effect of the medication on deaths and its conclusions about hospitalizations are weakened by having mixed two criteria.

The authors explain that they took into account the need to stay in emergency services because Brazilian hospitals were saturated by the pandemic and sometimes were unable to attend to the patients they needed.

