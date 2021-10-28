Subscribers will have early access to Twitter news; see which ones

This Wednesday (27), Twitter announced that Twitter Blue subscribers could be the first to experience features in development. The exclusive advantage called “Labs” starts to apply first to paying users in Canada and Australia.

The Labs concept is something like what Google offers to YouTube Premium subscribers: users have access to tools that are still in development, in a good state of polish, while Twitter gathers comments and opinions about the experimental function to decide what to do. (or not) switch to general release.

Like being ahead of the curve? Today, we’re rolling out Labs 🔬, giving you *early access* to some new features we’re building before everyone else like:

🔹 Pinned Conversations on iOS

🔹 Longer video uploads on desktop only Here are some questions you might be — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) October 27, 2021

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The opening of Twitter Labs will be with two features: conversations fixed in direct messages (something common in messengers) and longer videos in tweets (only in the web version). The social network will closely monitor the use of the tools and, if it finds that they are not good ideas, may even discard them before everyone else has a chance to try it.

It is likely that more resources will become available to the Labs over time. It is also unclear whether users will be able to choose what to enable and what not to enable as subscribers, nor where those options will be available.

The Twitter Blue subscription costs US$ 3 a month (R$ 16.80, in direct conversion) and, for now, it is not available for Brazil.

Source: Twitter