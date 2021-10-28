Survivor of the tragedy, Neto gives a clue about the future: “If I leave Chapecoense, I leave football” | Chapecoense

One of the six survivors of Chapecoense’s plane crash, which turns five on November 29, Neto continued at the club as football superintendent, with a contract until the end of this season, but the future in the west of Santa Catarina is still unknown for now leader.

After the resignation of coach Pintado, this last Tuesday, Neto spoke at the coach’s farewell press conference and made it clear that, if he leaves Verdão do Oeste, he will no longer work with football.

— I don’t get paid for working in coordination. I split the debt I already had in two years and I am working for free as a manager. I knew the conditions of the club and I gave up a lot. Everything I’ve lived and live here isn’t for the money, it’s to help the club. The day you leave Chapecoense, is to leave football – he said.

Also in press conference, the vice football team alviverde, João Stakonski, said that, if the current management continues into the next season, the desire is to keep Neto at the club.

With Chape’s poor performance in the 2021 Brazilian Serie A, Neto justified the assembly of the cast for this season, which was designed not to increase the club’s debts.

– We understand the moment, but it is difficult. It would be very convenient to hire more players, make more debts and leave the bomb for the next administration. We had a team that was cheaper than the Serie B champion. We knew we would suffer this. We didn’t expect it to be so bad. We knew we weren’t going to fight over big things. What mattered was the score. Because on the field we show performance – commented.

In planning, for financial reasons, we thought it would go better than just 13 points. We risk. It’s a difficult situation that we’ve been going through. — Grandson, Superintendent of Chape