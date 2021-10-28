Suspected of raping their children are arrested in an operation of the Civil Police – Gerais

The targets were located in neighborhoods in the Northwest, East and Center-South regions of the capital (photo: Civil Police/Disclosure)

The Civil Police continues to comply with court orders for an operation that began this Wednesday (10/27) to combat sexual crimes against children and adolescents. Today, three more men were arrested in Belo Horizonte. Two of them are parents of the victims.

The results of this Thursday’s action were presented at a press conference with delegates Renata Ribeiro, Felipe Falles, Carolina Bechelany, Daniel Gama and Thais Degani, all from the Specialized Police Department for the Protection of Children and Adolescents (Depca).

Investigators and delegates took to the streets today to serve five arrest warrants and three search and seizure warrants. In the morning, five of the eight were served, three of them in prison and one in search and seizure. The targets were located in neighborhoods in the Northwest, East and Center-South regions of the capital. The names of the accused and victims are not disclosed. Watch Civil Police press conference



One of those arrested is a 42-year-old man suspected of raping a child, his daughter, who was 5 at the time. The victim reported the libidinous acts first to the mother, then to an aunt. They went to the police station and, being welcomed, the child spontaneously repeated the narrative. This man was already sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape and was arrested today through a court order.

The search and seizure warrant was served at the home of a man suspected of producing child pornography. Cell phones and computer materials were collected. The man was not in the house. Also according to the police, he was already the target of an operation by the Federal Police (PF) and one of the victims would be his stepdaughter, forced to pose for photos that he would sell on the internet.

A preventive arrest warrant was also served against a young person suspected of rape of a vulnerable person in 2017. The victim was 12 years old at the time and had a relationship with him, who was 20. According to the mother, the girl ran away and was found sleeping in the author’s house. There, she discovered that there was a sexual relationship and sought the police. He was processed and Justice issued the warrant.

The latest case of a 38-year-old man suspected of sexually abusing his 7-year-old daughter. He was also the subject of a preventive arrest warrant. He reportedly abused his daughter after drinking alcohol and drugs. According to police, the man said he was very upset and did not see that he was with the child. Those involved were referred to the police station after the girl reported the abuse to the mother.

At the press conference, delegate Carolina Bechelany highlighted the importance of talking to children and adolescents to guide them about this type of crime and indicated an animation produced by the Civil Police and available on the institution’s YouTube channel as an easier way to make the approach.