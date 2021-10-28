Suspected of stealing rapper Matuê, they rented an apartment in the same building

Suspected of stealing the singer Matuê this Monday, 25, rented an apartment in the same building 2 months ago to keep up with their schedule. Six people participated, two acting as privileged data providers and facilitators to enter the condominium. According to the police, the criminals followed the artist’s publications with jewelry and money on their social networks and planned the theft.

the pair Antônio Gilmauro Batista Ramalho, 31 years old, and Gean Soares de Oliveira, 24 years old, who are already responsible for aggravated theft, was arrested this Tuesday, 26, when she was returning to Novo Oriente (CE), the city where she lived. Gilmauro and Gean were already known by the civil police and were approached in the city of Canindé (CE), by federal agents who were at the Federal Highway Police (PRF) post. With them, the Police seized about R$ 10 thousand in cash and the singer’s jewelry.

Gilmauro acted driving the car used in the criminal action. Gean, on the other hand, entered the victim’s apartment in the company of another suspect already identified by the police. CCTV footage helped identify the suspects.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Details of the police work were disclosed this Thursday, 28, at a press conference at the headquarters of the Civil Police Superintendence, in the center of Fortaleza.

Soon after learning about the case, the civil police began investigations that resulted in the arrests of the suspects, as well as the recovery of part of the material taken: jewelry and money. A safe was also stolen, but not yet recovered. The Civil Police are continuing their investigations in order to locate the other members of the criminal group. The seized material has already been returned to the owner.

(With information from reporter Angélica Feitosa)

Complaints



The Civil Police maintains the work on the criminal activities of the group in order to investigate the participation of other people involved in robberies. The DRF provides a number for complaints to which information can be forwarded to help with the investigative work. Complaints can be made to the number (85) 3101-1141.0 confidentiality and anonymity are guaranteed.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags