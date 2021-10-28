Taiwan president says he has ‘faith’ the US will defend the island – News

Taiwan’s president said she has “faith” that the United States will defend the island against China, during an interview broadcast on Wednesday (27) by CNN.

“I have faith” that US forces will help defend Taiwan, he said. Tsai Ing-wen, amid rising tensions with Beijing over the island’s future. “We have extensive cooperation with the United States in order to increase our defensive capacity,” he pointed out.

In an interview last week, asked about the possibility of a US military intervention in defense of Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack, President Joe Biden responded affirmatively: “Yes, we are committed to this.”

Biden’s statement seems to contradict the country’s old policy of “strategic ambiguity” by which the White House would help Taiwan to build and strengthen its defense, but without explicitly promising to support it in the event of an attack.

China considers the island, of 23 million people, as one of its provinces that it hopes to reunite with the rest of the country and has received negative comments from Biden. A few hours later, the US government assured that its policy towards Taiwan had not changed.