Tarcísio Freitas does not believe in a large-scale act by truck drivers and says that the category lacks organization and business vision

GONÇALVES (MG) – The minister of Infrastructure in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said this Wednesday (27), that he does not believe in a large number of truck drivers in the national strike of the category scheduled for November 1st.

Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas said, in an interview with Rádio Bandeirantes, that the movement of self-employed drivers that has been built in recent weeks will not have the same scope as that of 2018, which left the country short of food and fuel.

For the minister, it is the dialogue with the category that has been deterring the strike attempts. “It’s not the first move we’ve faced. This is the 16th attempt since 2019. The other 15 we managed to avoid on the basis of the conversation”, he said in the interview.

But the relationship between the Bolsonaro government and the autonomous truck drivers, the group that helped elect the president in the 2018 elections, has been shaken. Professionals complain about the high price of diesel at gas stations, which has been making the activity unfeasible under the current government, which promised to solve the dynamics of the fuel price policy in the country.

The latest survey of fuel prices carried out by the ANP (National Petroleum Agency) showed that diesel accumulates this year an increase of 38.18%, being sold at the pumps at an average price of R$ 4.983.

This Tuesday (26), Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) adjusted its prices for gasoline A and diesel A for distributors. In the case of diesel A, Petrobras’ average sales price will go from BRL 3.06 to BRL 3.34 per liter, reflecting an average readjustment of BRL 0.28 per liter, or an increase of 9.15%.

The president also announced last week diesel aid to serve nearly 800,000 self-employed truckers. The promised transfer, of R$ 400 per month, did not please the category, which stated that they did not “want crumbs” and that the amount of the aid will not cover the diesel price charges found at the service stations.

For Freitas, the price of diesel should not be a problem. What is lacking in the category, according to the minister, is organization for “[os profissionais terem] a more entrepreneurial approach to the issue of transport”.

“If wheat flour goes up on the market, for example, the baker increases the price of French bread. Now, with diesel, the truck driver finds it difficult to pass on to the cost. This is what we need to show so that they learn to do, organize themselves to work in cooperatives and increase their bargaining power with contractors,” he said.

“We know that the category is going through a difficult situation, mainly due to the high fuel prices”, he said. “It’s difficult for every Brazilian, it interferes in everyone’s life, everyone feels the loss of purchasing power. But there is no easy solution to complex problems. Complex problems have complex solutions.”

The Minister of Infrastructure also said that truck drivers had achieved achievements in the current government. He mentioned the changes in weighing rules, the incorporation of stopping points, rest as an obligation of concessionaires and the extension of the term of the driver’s license for the category.

Despite admitting that the category has fragmented representation, the minister stated that recent meetings held with some leaders led him to believe that, on November 1st, there will only be “fragmented movements, but not large ones”.

“Yesterday [terça-feira, 26] we had an interesting meeting with tankers and we left confident of their non-adherence. This is important for supply. I’m pretty confident it will be similar to February, when there were isolated actions, quickly circumvented. I’m sure we won’t have any inconvenience to society,” he concluded.

Protests before November 1st

Self-employed truck drivers had already staged protests before the November 1 national act. This Tuesday (26), a stretch of the BR-316, in the metropolitan region of Belém (PA), was blocked by drivers.

The act took place days after the stoppage of fuel carriers in Minas Gerais.

In all manifestations, the demand has been only one: the reduction of ICMS (tax on the circulation of goods and services) which is levied on the price of diesel oil, the fuel used in cargo trucks.

President Bolsonaro has faced difficulties in lowering the value of oil products. In his speeches, he has been using the ICMS, a state tax, as one of the main reasons why gasoline has reached a price above R$7 per liter in some regions of the country.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related