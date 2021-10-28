Telefónica (VIVT3) profits R$1.3 billion in the 3rd quarter, up 8.5%

SAO PAULO – Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) earned R$ 1.315 billion in the third quarter of this year, a performance 8.5% above that reported in the same period last year.

According to the company, the advance in the last line of the balance sheet is mainly due to the growth in revenue and the control of operating costs.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) advanced 2.1%, in recurring terms, to R$ 4.414 billion, but with stable margins, at 40%.

About Ebitda, the company points out that it reflects the “good performance of mobile revenues, of 3.2%, and the continuous control of operating costs”.

Considering the non-recurring effects in the period, reported Ebitda grew by 11.8% in the year, with a margin of 43.8% (+3.7 pp y/y).

In turn, net financial expenses totaled R$254 million, due to higher indebtedness related to contracts recognized as leasing under IFRS16 and lower financial adjustment of tax credits. A year earlier, net financial expenses were R$17 million.

Net operating revenue increased 2.2%, reaching R$ 11.033 billion.

