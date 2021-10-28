The 4,000-year-old mummies with ‘modern’ look puzzle solved | Science

The Beauty of Xiaohe, a 3,800-year-old mummy found in the Taklamakan Desert (China). Wenying Li, Xinjiang Institute of Archeology and Cultural Antiquities

The American historian Victor Mair usually tells that, when he first saw the mummies of the Xiaohe culture, in 1988, he thought they were a decoy for tourists. The corpses, found in what is now the Taklamakan Desert in western China, were 4,000 years old but remarkably well preserved, with brightly colored clothing and sophisticated adornments. They almost looked like living people. “The most surprising thing is that practically everyone is Caucasian. Where did they come from and how did they end up in the heart of Asia?” Mair wondered at the time. The historian proposed a theory: that colorful civilization of the Bronze Age could not arise in that inhospitable corner. Its first members were supposed to be Indo-European-speaking immigrants, arrived on horseback from remote places in Eurasia. An international scientific team now claims that it has solved the riddle: the surprising members of the Xiaohe culture, they say, did not come from distant mountains: it was an indigenous population, without major mixtures more than 9,000 years ago.

The Tarim River basin is in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, a stretch of the Silk Road that fits the topic of crossroads of cultures. Hundreds of people have appeared there in recent decades, mummified in a natural way, thanks to the arid and cold climate, and often buried in mysterious wooden coffins in the shape of a boat. Anthropologist Christina Warinner describes one of the most fascinating traits of mummies from Tarim: their supposed Western appearance. “They were tall people, with brown hair, sometimes light, and some men had large beards”, says the researcher, from Harvard University (USA). Some individuals were even buried with long-nosed masks. One of the best-known mummies, the so-called Beauty of Xiaohe, wore a striking garment of felt and sheep’s wool, as well as a majestic white hat.

Aerial view of Xiaohe Cemetery in Taklamakan Desert (China). WENYING LI, XINJIANG INSTITUTE OF ARCHAEOLOGY AND CULTURAL ANTIQUES

The origin of these mummies has always been controversial, with three major hypotheses discussed. One claims that the sophisticated Xiaohe culture comes from immigrant shepherds from southern Siberia, in turn connected to the yamnaya, the nomads who abandoned the steppes and whose descendants ended up replacing almost all humans in the Iberian Peninsula 4,500 years ago. The other two theories hold that they were farmers from the mountains of central Asia and the oases of present-day Afghanistan.

Christina Warinner’s team believes that none of the three hypotheses is correct. Scientists have now analyzed the DNA of 13 mummies from Tarim and their results suggest that it was an autochthonous population, without major mixtures for over 9,000 years. Despite this marked genetic isolation, however, the group was “culturally cosmopolitan”. Its members cultivated wheat, barley and millet, three plants domesticated in the Middle East and northern China. They also made cheese using a fermentation similar to that of kefir, a technique learned, perhaps, from the descendants of Siberian shepherds. And they buried their dead with branches of ephedra, a plant considered medicinal in the oases of Central Asia.

“We were struck by the striking contrast between their genetic isolation and their cultural connections,” admits Warinner. “It is not clear how and why they maintained such a rigid genetic isolation, but their openness to the adoption of new technologies is what probably made them successful in colonizing the desert oases of the Tarim basin”, adds the anthropologist, who leads the research with colleagues from China, Germany and South Korea.

Excavation of a tomb in Xiaohe Cemetery in the Taklamakan Desert (China). WENYING LI, XINJIANG INSTITUTE OF ARCHAEOLOGY AND CULTURAL ANTIQUES

The study, published Wednesday in the journal nature, balances the exotic hypotheses defended for decades. Historian Victor Mair, a professor of Chinese at the University of Pennsylvania (USA) and one of the leading experts on these mummies, refuses to comment on the new research. “I think it’s basically defective”, he limited himself to telling EL PAÍS.

Mair published a reference book two decades ago, The Mummies of Tarim. The volume’s co-author, archaeologist James Mallory, believes the new study is “extremely interesting and valuable, even if its results aren’t all that surprising.” Mallory of the Queen’s University of Belfast (Northern Ireland) opines that genetic analysis ignores a fourth “chronologically more likely” hypothesis: that the Okunevo —another of the Eurasian steppe cultures during the Bronze Age—were the ancestors of the people mummified in the Tarim basin.

In 2015, Mallory himself studied the parallels between these two societies, lost in time 4,000 years ago. “If they had compared the DNA with that of the Okunevo, it would have been a much more solid study”, argues the expert. Archaeologist Paula Doumani Dupuy, from Nazarbayev University (Kazakhstan), has a different opinion in a parallel article in the magazine nature. In his understanding, the new analysis has already “answered the question of the genetic origins of the Xiaohe culture”.

The search for the mummies’ roots was problematic from the beginning. Many Uighurs — the Turkic-speaking Muslim minority who now live in the region — want independence from China and immediately took over the unique mummies of the Tarim, whose 4,000-year antiquity would supposedly give them priority over the majority Han ethnicity. of the country, which arrived two millennia later. In fact, as Victor Mair himself argued five years ago, the Uighurs arrived in the Tarim basin a millennium after the Han. The historian also claimed that members of the Xiaohe culture were “a peaceful and egalitarian people”, almost without weapons and great differences in status in their tombs. What seems clear is that their colorful mummies have nothing to contribute to 21st century wars.

