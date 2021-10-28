The Divine Force will arrive on PlayStation in 2022

One of the last games to appear in State of Play this Wednesday (27) was Star Ocean: The Divine Force, which had its first trailer revealed during the presentation. Other details such as release date were not specified.

The game is a product of the 25th anniversary of the Star Ocean series.

The trailer began with a crew aboard a spacecraft above a planet. As is typical, accidents occur that result in technologically advanced humans ending up on a planet where there is no magic.

We see the ship’s captain joining the planet’s inhabitants, who appear in medieval-style armor. In addition to the battles, new exploration elements also appear in the trailer.

The latest Star Ocean games were Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and Star Ocean: Anamnesis for mobile devices. However, the latter is no longer available. Additionally, Star Ocean: First Departure R appeared on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in 2019.

“Introducing a story that combines fantasy and a sci-fi setting, a multitude of different playable characters and side stories and a unique battle system that allows exciting fights using simple and instinctive controls”, is what we can read in the description of the trailer in Youtube from PlayStation.

Square Enix and Tri-Ace’s JRPG Star Ocean: The Divine Force will hit consoles in 2022.