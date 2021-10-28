The Farm: Dayane Mello vents about her relationship with her mother: ”I’ve always felt rejection”

Dayane Mello spoke about the death of her mother, Ivone dos Santos, and confessed that she always felt rejected

Dayane Mello (32) and James Piquilo (37) talked this Wednesday afternoon, 27, about their families. The participants of The Farm 13 they told some stories involving family members, and the model took the opportunity to talk about her mother’s death, ivone of saints, who died of uterine cancer in May this year. The girl also lost her younger brother, Lucas, three months earlier.

During the conversation with his fellow inmate, Day talked about his relationship with his mother. “When Juliano was born to my mother, we were nine months apart. […] My mom said my dad was always the love of her life. Juliano, she really wanted to have it, thinking that my father would stay with her. But my father followed another path, met another woman, went to serve in the army in Rio de Janeiro. It happened that she left pregnant with me”, said.

Then the girl confessed that she always felt rejected by her mother. “She called my brother every birthday. On my birthday, she never called. I always felt rejection, ever since I was little.”, he vented.

Dayane also said that Juliano became depressed after Lucas passed away, and that he initially did not want to visit his mother in the hospital, even after she and his father insisted. She even said that Ivone always asked to see her eldest son. “My father always had a very good heart. Even though he knew that my mother was about to die, he wanted us to resolve things from the past. Because it was always something that hurt us a lot. For abandonment, for not having a mother, several things.”

Tiago wanted to know how the model’s brother’s relationship with his mother was: “She abandoned us, Tiago. She, unfortunately, our mother, abandoned us. We were 5, 6 years old. […] For Juliano, she always had an unconditional love. But Juliano, at the time of death, didn’t want to see her”, explained the girl, saying that her brother and mother talked once or twice a year.

Dayane then recalled the day of Dona Ivone’s death. “On the day, the phone rings. I’m there in Italy, six in the afternoon, video call. She’s in the hospital, white hair, thin, thin. I close my eyes. When she hears my voice: ‘Mother’. She opens her eyes. ‘Look, Mom, I’m here, it’s okay. How are you? Wait for Juliano to get there.’ I talked to her, I said: ‘Mom, we love you, go with God.’ Then my brother had decided to go the other day. […] She did not want. She died talking to me. She was crying. And she struggled to say something and couldn’t, you know. I know she had a lot to tell me. Very very”, finished.

