the long way to regain your sense of smell after coviding.

Sometimes Encarna Oviedo goes shopping to see if she smells. She also showers more than usual, and when her daughter comes to see her, she immediately asks, “Does the house smell good?”

She doesn’t know why more than a year ago she lost her sense of smell to Covid-19 and, like thousands of patients, still struggles to get it back.

The 66-year-old woman lives near Terrassa, northwest of Barcelona, ​​and was one of many Spanish women who contracted the virus in the aggressive first wave of 2020. With a frightened country and hundreds of deaths a day, having a mild form of the disease was luck and the loss of smell a small detail, also for the weary doctors.

Over time, vaccines have been gaining ground, but at least half a million Spaniards still haven’t recovered their sense of smell, according to calculations by Dr. Joaquim Mullol, director of the Clínica do Olfato at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​and one of the few specialists who were at the country before the pandemic.

“The loss of smell occurs in approximately 70% of patients with Covid,” he explains. Most recover fully in the coming weeks, but a quarter still have problems.

“Of many we will never know, because they don’t consult the doctor”, he points out.

The news is also not very encouraging for those who go to the specialist with the expectation of quick recovery: the only treatment that has shown any effectiveness is olfactory training.

The increase in cases caused by the pandemic led the Mutua Terrassa Hospital, 30 kilometers from Barcelona, ​​to create an Smell Unit in February, as happened in many centers.

Since then, about 90 patients have been there, most with persistent Covid. After a first medical evaluation, they start a rehabilitation in which, once a week, for four months, they go to the center to identify odors with a therapist.

In the end, they go back to see the otolaryngologist and do another exam to see the evolution.

“Honey, vanilla, chocolate or cinnamon?” the doctor asks Encarna as he hands her one of the 48 unidentified aromatic cylinders that make up one of the tests.

“Vanilla?” she speaks unconvinced.

Cristina Valdivia was also infected with covid in that confusing month of March 2020. She had a mild form of the disease and lost her sense of smell for three months. Until, suddenly, he smelled again, but badly.

“I started to smell the constant burning smell, like my nose was stuck in a frying pan,” recalls the 47-year-old woman from her home in Barcelona.

After months of anguish, and passing through several otolaryngologists until arriving at the Clinical Hospital, they explained to him that he suffered from parosmia, a distorted perception of his sense of smell.

The good news is that this kind of erroneous reconnection often occurs in patients who are in the process of recovery and the bad news is that there is no help other than rehabilitation and patience.

Twice a day, Cristina opens her suitcase with six cans of different scents and spends about 20 seconds concentrated inhaling each one to try to regenerate her olfactory connections.

Some, like citrus, seem to be showing, but others are especially tough.

“The coffee is horrible, it’s a mixture of gasoline, something rotten…”, he says.

Often the most discreet of the senses, life without smell is more complicated than it sounds.

“At first it was horrible. I spent the days crying”, recalls Cristina, who still can’t smell her son and whose life has changed even in the most intimate: “For example, I hug my mother-in-law, my mother and the smell is horrible (. ..) It’s difficult to manage this,” he describes.

A fibromyalgia patient who was forced to stop working for a long time, her years of therapy helped her to endure a process in which she felt very lonely.

“With the sense of smell we feel everything we eat, what we drink. We interact with the outside,” explains Dr. Mullol.

“In addition, we smell harmful things that can be dangerous, such as gas, spoiled food. All this is lost and the person disconnects from the world,” he warns about some patients who can suffer depression or abrupt weight loss.

Tired of not tasting the food, Encarna says that lately she has less desire to eat, but doesn’t give up hope that it will end soon.

“Let’s see if I get up one morning and look, I’m smelling it already,” he sighs.

