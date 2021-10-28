the referee of Fla x Palmeiras

Conmebol announced yesterday (27) that Argentine Néstor Pitana will be the referee of the Libertadores final, between Palmeiras and Flamengo, on November 27, at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay. Responsible for leading the opening and decision of the last World Cup, held in 2018 in Russia, Pitana has an unusual resume.

He has been a football player, basketball player, physical education teacher, actor in an Argentine film, rescuer and nightclub security.

The Argentine referee is 46 years old and has 46,000 stories to tell. Born in a village called Corpus Christi (with only 3 thousand inhabitants in the province of Missions)As a teenager, he played basketball and football in various clubs – his family was radically against it. As he was 1.92 meters tall, he made it to his province’s national team. In football, he only stayed in small clubs in his locality, such as Guaran Franc and Textile Mandiyu.

Referee for the Libertadores final, Néstor Pitana was once a basketball player Image: Reproduction Infobae

As an adult and in need of money, he graduated as a physical education teacher, acted as a jailer in the film “La Fury“, from 1997, was a rescuer and also a security guard at a nightclub. Hairy, with hair below his waist, his nickname was “Pé Grande”.

Debuted as a referee in the provincial league of Missions in 2006, becoming AFA professional in 2007 and FIFA in 2010. He was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, and fulfilled his dream of refereeing the 2018 World Cup final. “It was the biggest emotion since they told me I was would be a father”, he defined.

“VARsil”

Pitana comes from a heavy controversy in the victory of Brazil against Colombia in a game valid for the last Copa America. The first point raised was 1-1 for Brazil, when Neymar made a pass that hit the referee. In the course of the move, Firmino left everything the same.

Nestor Pitana, referee of the match between Flamengo and Palmeiras Image: Staff Images/CONMEBOL

The Colombian players asked for a review of the VAR, precisely because Pitana interfered in the play. However, the goal was validated, which detonated the ire of Colombians who began to mock the marking with the pun “VARsil”.

After all the fuss caused by the goal, the referee gave 10 minutes of extra time. In the last move of the game, Casemiro scored with his head and gave the victory to the Brazilian team.

In Argentina, Pitana is criticized for his arrogance when treating players and for his brutality in the markings. Many people see that the World Cup final “went to his head”.