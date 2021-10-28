This may be the most detailed picture ever taken of a live bacteria

Gram-negative bacteria are named for the color they acquire after a chemical process called Gram stain. As they turn red, bacteria called gram-positives turn blue – a contrast that occurs because of the different cell walls. Gram-negative bacteria have an outer membrane that seems to block the action of several antibiotics, which can be considered a threat to public health.

We’re talking about bacteria like Pseudomonas aeruginosa, one of the main causes of hospital infections, and salmonella, which causes food poisoning. A team of British and American researchers decided to take a closer look at gram bacteria, seeking to understand the composition of their outer membrane and its relationship to antibiotic resistance. Using a high-powered microscope, the scientists captured the most detailed images ever seen of living bacteria, and published the study in the scientific journal. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

The bacteria observed was the Escherichia coli, found in the intestines of people and some animals. It lives in the human body and normally does not cause disease, but it can occur when the person ingests food contaminated with a harmful strain of the bacteria, triggering severe diarrhea and vomiting. To study the E. coli, the researchers used an atomic force microscope, which has a small needle to poke the surface of the membrane and determine its shape. On a large scale, it is as if you took an orange in your hand, without looking, and its round shape is described with roughness through touch.

What researchers found in E. coli it was an outer membrane full of porins, which are nothing more than these protein holes seen in the image, which allow the entry of nutrients and also prevent the passage of toxins. In addition, the researchers detected spots that appeared to contain no proteins but glycolipids.

There is a possible explanation for the isolated presence of glycolipids: under favorable conditions, the bacteria E. coli it is capable of doubling in size and then splitting in just 20 minutes. The researchers believe that glycolipids allow for greater stretch of the membrane than protein networks, making it easier for them to adapt to the bacteria’s constant changes in size.

Georgina Benn, a researcher at University College London (UCL), explained in release: “The image of textbooks shows the proteins distributed over the membrane in a disordered way, well mixed with other elements. Our images demonstrate that this is not the case, but that the lipid stains are separated from the protein-rich networks, just as oil separates from water, forming some cracks in the bacteria’s armor.” The discovery could help explain why gram-negative bacteria resist antibiotics – and develop drugs to fight them.