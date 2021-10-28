Three children are found living alone with their brother’s remains – International

According to local police, the brothers had been living alone for months (photo: Reproduction) In Harris County, Texas, last Sunday (10/24) police found three children, ages 15, 10, and 7, living alone in an apartment. With them were found the remains of a fourth child, aged 9 years, who has been dead for more than a year.

According to county sheriff Ed Gonzales, the children had been living alone for months and appeared to be malnourished and injured. The three were sent to the hospital.

According to The Guardian, the police were sued by the older brother, 15, who said they had been abandoned for months and living with his brother’s decomposing body. Sheriff Gonzales told the newspaper that the youths were in a deplorable situation and that it was a “very disturbing” scene.

“It looks like they were basically taking care of themselves, which is very sad. The older brother was doing his best to take care of the others,” said Gonzales.

The police are investigating whether anyone would eventually go to the place to provide any assistance to the children, since there was still food in the place. “The information we obtained leads us to believe that this situation may have lasted the whole year or more. We need answers, these children deserve answers,” concluded the sheriff.

The children’s mother and her unidentified boyfriend were located, the two gave statements to the police, but were released without charge. The Homicide Department said “the charges are still pending.”

The investigated are still trying to track down the children’s father.

