Three children are found living with their brother’s remains

posted on 10/27/2021 5:09 PM / updated on 10/27/2021 5:42 PM



According to the local police, the brothers had been living alone for months – (credit: Reproduction)

In Harris County, Texas, last Sunday (24/10), police found three children, aged 15, 10 and 7, living alone in an apartment. With them were found the remains of a fourth child, aged 9 years, who has been dead for more than a year.

According to county sheriff Ed Gonzales, the children had been living alone for months, appeared to be malnourished and injured. The three were taken to the hospital.

According to the newspaper The Guardian, the police were called by the older brother, 15 years old, who said they had been abandoned for months and living with his brother’s decomposing body. Sheriff Gonzales told the newspaper that the youths were in a deplorable situation and that it was a “very disturbing” scene.

“It looks like they were basically taking care of themselves, which is very sad. The older brother was doing the best he could to take care of the others,” Gonzales said.

The police are investigating whether anyone would eventually go to the place to help the children, as there was still food in the place. “The information we obtained leads us to believe that this situation may have lasted the entire year or more. We need answers, these children deserve answers,” concluded the sheriff.

The children’s mother and her unidentified boyfriend were located, the two gave statements to the police, but were released without charge. The Homicide Department said “the charges are still pending.”

Those investigated are still trying to track down the children’s father.

